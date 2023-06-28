With the beginning of the first hours of Eid Al-Adha, Abu Dhabi hospitals received 5 newborns, who spread joy and happiness and doubled the joy of Eid among their families and their families.

In detail, the first birth was at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi with the clock ticking at 12 am, where the baby Lydia was born to an Egyptian couple, Mohamed Abdel-Aal and Shaima Ibrahim, and she weighed 2,590 grams.

Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology at Medeor Hospital – Abu Dhabi, Professor Dr. Walid El-Sherbiny, said: “We celebrate the birth of baby Lydia on this special day, and we wish her a prosperous life. Children born on holidays bring joy to our hearts, and we are happy that the birth went smoothly, as well. The mother and the child are fine, and we wish them good health and happiness.”

The parents expressed their gratitude to the hospital staff and thanked Dr. Walid El-Sherbiny and the nurses for their efforts throughout the pregnancy, pointing out their joy at increasing the number of beds to four.

In Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, the baby Bisan was born, weighing 3,370 kg. She is the second child of the Jordanian couple Ahmed Hussam Najjar and Batool Muhammad Shaban, who expressed their happiness to receive their daughter on the first day of Eid al-Adha, noting that her birth on this day made their holiday very special. A special memory forever.

For his part, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Fadi George Hashem, said: “The entire medical team at Burjeel Hospital wishes the child Bissan and her family a prosperous future,” indicating his happiness with the family sharing their happiness in receiving their child, on this special night.

While Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, one of the M42 companies, received three newborns “two boys and a girl” in the early hours of Eid Al-Adha, and to celebrate this special occasion, the hospital distributed flowers and chocolates to all patients and children in the hospital.

The Emirati Al Zaabi family was the first to receive their newborn on Eid Al-Adha, as the child Abdullah was born at 12:12 midnight, in good health, weighing 3.04 kilograms. We appreciate the dedication of the care team at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children for the superior care they provided to my wife and two children.”

The second born of Al-Adha was a girl from the UAE, who was born at three in the morning and weighed 2.87 kilograms. To be the prospective youngest member of her family.

While the Emirati Al Hanaei family received their new baby on the morning of Eid at 6:21 am, the baby Hamed was born weighing 3.49 kilograms. The father said, “Today we celebrate Eid al-Adha, and our joy doubles with the arrival of our new baby. We thank God for his healthy birth. We wish everyone a blessed Eid full of happiness and joy.”

For his part, Omar Al-Naqbi, Acting Executive Director of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, said: “We were delighted to receive three new babies in the early hours of Eid Al-Adha. This beautiful event reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional care, supporting these young children and meeting the needs of their families. We are proud of the achievement of reaching To a total of 33,616 births since the first birth in the hospital in 2015, we look forward to continuing to provide the best treatments and services to all infants and their families in the hospital.”