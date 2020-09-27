The 2-8 of last August 14 in Lisbon it was a humiliation, but not an end of the cycle. Because this is the cycle Messi and, although he has tried to run away this summer, the circle will not close until he leaves the Barça. So this season, except for a change of opinion by the Argentine, to whom only many goals will carry reasons for his ruthless criticism of the president for the fire they generate in the day-to-day life of the club, it will mean the end of an era. Or, why not, the beginning of something. Because today, in the game against him Villarreal (9:00 p.m.), the era also begins Koeman, that the most ominous announce short (follow the meeting live on As.com).

Koeman has a bone to start with. On Friday he put his players to watch videos of the new Villarreal from Emery, that after knowing the glamor of Paris and gunner magic in the north of London, has returned to the shores of Mediterranean, where he resoundingly triumphed in Almeria after his ‘scholarship’ in Lorca and then he did a soccer master’s degree in Valencia. Emery’s teams know it well in Seville, they take time to start, and that is the Hondarribia, To who Roig he has entrusted his dream of finally lifting a title. Unai has Spanish internationals on all lines: Asenjo, Albiol, Pau Torres, Parejo, Alcácer, Gerard... And to that Japanese raised in La Masia that has generated so many expectations in the last year, Take Kubo, in an important year for his confirmation as an elite player.

“Messi’s Barça” continues on the billboards for almost more years than “Cuéntame” but, six seasons later, Suarez disappears from the series, forcing major changes to the script. To begin with, and unless it comes Lautaro, the figure of the nine will disappear in Barça. “The game is going to be different; the system, different,” announced Koeman, who plans to demand pressure, protect himself with a double pivot and give the youngsters a field. Koeman likes to win. The Wembley hero should not be disparaged.