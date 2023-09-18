Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2023 – 21:57

After a quick cold front in recent days, which dropped the temperature in the city of São Paulo, the first days of the week will have sun and high temperatures in much of Brazil. Meteorologists point to the potential for breaking heat records for the month of September.

The reason for the heat is the presence of an extremely hot air mass, which will cover Brazil in the coming days.

High temperatures are expected to be recorded in several states, with “very intense” or “extreme” heat, characterized by marks close to 40ºC, according to MetSul Meteorologia.

This is what should happen in the states of Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Distrito Federal, Rondônia, Amazonas, Pará, Tocantins, Bahia, Piauí and Maranhão.

The city of São Paulo is one of the places where the temperature can break heat records. According to MetSul, the temperature will be close to or above 40ºC inside. In the capital, temperatures can approach 37ºC to 39ºC.

Similar temperatures occurred between September and October 2020. At the time, a heat bubble settled in the region under an atmospheric blocking pattern, with several days of extreme heat.

Heat and low humidity

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued an alert for low humidity in most of the country. A territory that covers almost the entire Southeast and Central-West and part of the Northeast, North and South is on alert.

The highest temperature officially recorded to date in Brazil was 44.8°C in Nova Maringá (MT) on November 4 and 5, 2020. “Monthly records, and in some cities even absolute ones, could fall in this extreme heat event” , predicts MetSul.

The São Paulo City Hall Emergency Management Center (CGE) makes similar predictions. On Monday the 18th, the weather remains dry and sunny. Thermometers vary between 17°C and 33°C.

Humidity levels remain low, with values ​​below 30% in the afternoon. The scenario should continue on Tuesday, the 19th.

There is no rain forecast in São Paulo in the next few days. The CGE also warns that these meteorological conditions make it difficult to disperse pollutants, in addition to favoring the formation and spread of fires, which harms air quality, especially in large urban centers.