The second phase of the championship was unusually dull in the Racing and Tarazona group. So much so that what already seemed sentenced before starting, the access of Real Unión and Racing to the RFEF First Division, is mathematically sentenced in the absence of three days. Nine games, no less, are going to be played with no other incentive than to say goodbye to each other. In Second B, it is already known, the mobility of the templates is the general trend and in the case of El Sardinero it is the brand of the house. A new project is coming with total replacement in the technical section and it will be difficult to offer continuity to any of those who finish the contract. What we have to do, therefore, is to finish in the best possible way.

Aritz Solabarrieta affirms that he is not going to give away minutes, the same as all his colleagues say, but the most predictable thing is that in the 270 ‘that remain to play Racinguismo he will be able to see the entire squad on the field, except those operated Villapalos and Mantilla. Y if anything Gerson, who started the week announcing in Sweden that he is leaving Racing, continued to hurt his left knee and has finished it, despite training today, discovering pain in his hip. Nor will there be many who miss him in El Sardinero. This week Riki cannot enter either, with a strong blow to the calf of his left leg. Yes it has entered, but Pablo Andrade at half throttle and it is most likely that if Solabarrieta decides to make a change on the left back Antonio Poo, who is looking forward to it, before the carioca.

Antonio Poo, shortly before knowing that he would enter the first team call for the first time.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



For Tarazona, the season has ended with the goal of securing a place in the RFEF Second Division. (Although there was a time when they dreamed of going back to Real Unión or Racing, but soon they saw that it was not a realistic goal. Those of David Navarro have come this far without ever giving up their style, with combinative football, rhombus in the center of the field and two points. With the casualties of Campins, Joe and Casi, and the return to the roster of veteran defender Ripa, the Aragonese want to enjoy their historic visit to El Sardinero and take advantage of its immaculate grass to show their way of understanding the game.

Riki’s withdrawal (in his case there is no doubt that he has a very painful blow to his calf) will condition the style of the green-and-white game, very marked by the Oviedo since it arrived in the winter market. Nana or Marín Solar, physical or ball, in other words, That is the dilemma that the coach must resolve as Íñigo Sainz-Maza’s companion in the engine room. Without wanting to dismantle the team and wanting to finish with three triumphs that will make him leave Santander with a great numerical record, and that would be indisputable with nine more points, Solabarrieta can play with his four extremes, although perhaps this time Traver and, above all, Marco Camus have more prominence than usual, against the almost always starters Soko and Álvaro Bustos.

There is still another game at home, the last day against the Ebro, and perhaps that is the moment that the ondarrutarra coach chooses to give ownership to the captains who are not playing at the start, who probably will not continue and that, without a doubt, El Sardinero would want to fire as they deserve. Iván Crespo, Cejudo or Jon Ander, for example, know that they have the love of racinguismo and it remains to be known what Solabarrieta has in mind in this regard.

(Main photo: Marco Camus, haunted by injuries so far, wants to stop traffic in the last three days)

Previous file RACING: Lucas Díaz; Ceballos, Matic, Óscar Gil, Isma López; Íñigo, Martín Solar; Traver, Pablo Torre, Camus; and Cedric. SUBSTITUTES: Iván Crespo (ps), Andrade, Poo, Nana, Soko, Cejudo, Bustos, Jon Ander and Capanni. TARAZONA: Cacharrón; De la Mata, Pelón, Chus Herrero, Lucho; Santigosa, Vidorreta, Abreu, Leo Ramírez; Rodri Val and Ballarín. SUBSTITUTES: Company (ps), Ripa, Brando, Iñaki, Nacho Pastor, Pepo, Flórez, Rodri and Juan Cruz. REFEREE: Chavet García, from the Andalusian committee. STADIUM: The Sardinero. Due to the measures of the Government of Cantabria against COVID-19, only 20% of the capacity can be covered, a maximum of 4,444 spectators.