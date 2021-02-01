This Monday, a report from a well-known media revealed that Google Stadia, the cloud gaming initiative of Google which started in 2019, will change course.

For starters, he canceled several projects for this platform. Among them games that should come out beyond 2021. That is why it closes its development studios, which are in Montreal, Quebec, and Los Angeles, California. At least 150 workers will lose their jobs.

Google Stadia internal studios close

That’s what a source close to the company said. Supposedly, Google will look for a way to relocate them to other jobs within the company.

The service will continue to work, and the same can be said for its version Stadia Pro. It will still cost $ 10 a month. It is also managed that the company will continue with its relationships with developers to bring content to this initiative. But will it continue with some exclusives?

That is a big question regarding Google Stadia. Be supposed to Google will offer its technology to publishers, seeking to make it a platform that these companies take advantage of.

Phil Harrison, who leads this initiative, made some comments. ‘We see a significant opportunity to work with partners looking for a gaming solution based on the advanced technical infrastructure and tools of the Stadia platform’ he pointed.

The service continues, but causes great uncertainty

To the above, he added ‘We believe this is the best way to turn Stadia into a long-term sustainable company that helps grow the industry’.

It should be noted that the service has some strengths that more than one player appreciated, and that some games worked great. For example, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Y Cyberpunk 2077 they were played excellent remotely. But it lacked its own titles and great exclusives.

For many players, Microsoft takes the lead with his service xCloud, which is part of your package Game Pass Ultimate. Google He seemed reluctant to invest enough money to get big titles.

Even though he founded studios with talented people in charge, he didn’t give them enough support. According to a source, the company ‘It was a terrible place to play games. Imagine Amazon, but with few resources’. That was how bad things were. Some already see a new failed project of Google.

