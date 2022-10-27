It’s reverse week! Or should we say it’s not the reverse week? Confusing. First it is the Greens who vote against a speed limit on the Autobahn, and now it appears that Audi is in favor. Audi CEO Markus Duesmann says to focus.de that he is in favor of introducing a speed limit on the German Autobahn.

Duesmann is thinking of more measures: ‘In order to better attune ourselves in Germany to the situation and the need to save, there could be car-free days again, as in the 1970s.’ The CEO also sees the advantages of such measures: ‘When it is Sunday, I ride my racing bike on the closed highway.’

Beginning of the end for the unlimited Autobahn?

In Germany, the car industry has a lot of influence on politics. The big companies provide a lot of jobs, have a lot of money and lobby strongly. Previously, the major German brands were always against a speed limit on the Autobahn. But now that even a giant like Audi is starting to rethink, speed sign opponents are losing an important ally.

The influential Association of the Automotive Industry is officially still against a speed limit on the Autobahn, just like the major political party FDP. In addition, they love bureaucracy in Germany, so we’ll be a while further before everything is settled. For the time being, you can still tickle your rev limiter on the Autobahn, but especially cherish the moments.

Does a speed limit still make sense with all EVs?

A temporary speed limit might not be such a bad idea to cut down on fuel consumption, but then again, you might wonder what’s the point. More and more people are going electric and these cars drain the batteries at high speeds, so most drivers will just take it easy. If the electric car is already reaching a high speed.