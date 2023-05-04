During the trial, half of the patients’ symptoms did not get worse for at least a year, and they were better able to have conversations, manage their money or enjoy hobbies than people who were not given the drug.

Dunanimab works by breaking down harmful amyloid plaques that build up in the brain and is the second drug shown to be effective.

Dr Richard Oakley, director of research at the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “After 20 years with no new Alzheimer’s drugs, we now have two potential new drugs in just twelve months. This could be the beginning of the end for Alzheimer’s.”

Dr Mark Bosch, from the UK’s Dementia Research Institute, added: “This clinical trial represents a real advance, showing a significant slowing of cognitive decline. I believe this treatment has the potential to dramatically improve the lives of patients and their families today.”