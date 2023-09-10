NBC published footage of the beginning of the earthquake in Morocco

The moment the earthquake began in Morocco was caught on video. Footage captured on an external surveillance camera was published by the NBS TV channel on video hosting. YouTube.

The footage shows people spending the evening in a cafe running out of the room and trying to dodge fragments of the building’s structure flying at them from above.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 occurred in Morocco on the night of September 9. The epicenter was located 77 kilometers from the country’s fourth largest city, Marrakech.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that there were no Russians among the victims of the earthquake.