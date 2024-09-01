Active hostilities have resumed in Ugledar, an assault has begun

The assault on Ugledar has begun, the Marines of the 155th Brigade reported. This was reported on Sunday, September 1, by Telegram– channel “Mash in Donbass”.

As it became known, recently the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to be transferred to Selydove, therefore they were unable to hold the defense of the city. Active military actions resumed for the first time in the last two years. Information about the beginning of the assault is also spreading in Ukrainian channels.

A video of massive strikes on Ugledar has appeared online. The footage shows explosions and destroyed buildings.

The fact that the Russian Armed Forces were developing an offensive in the Ugledar direction was reported earlier in August. At that time, it was specified that the Russian army had cut the Ugledar-Konstantinovka highway and occupied the village of Vodyanoye.