The Emirates Astronomical Society reported that the crescent of Shaaban was born after the conjunction occurred at 11:06 am Emirates time on Rajab 29, corresponding to February 20 (the day of sighting), and thus the start of the month of Shaaban will be on Tuesday, February 21 astronomically.

And the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, said that the new crescent for the month of Sha’ban, whose age will exceed the moment of sunset by seven hours, will remain above the western horizon for 14 minutes after sunset on that day, and the moment of sunset will be at a height of two degrees from the western horizon. As for the Arab and Islamic capitals and cities, Al-Jarwan explained that the new crescent will remain after sunset that day for periods ranging between (11-29 minutes), according to the geographical location of the place, despite the difficulty of observing it visually in these conditions, which will improve more in the western parts.