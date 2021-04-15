The beginning of the holy month for Muslims is marked in 2021 by the fear of an upturn in infections, especially in the Middle East; and because of the social conflicts that drag several countries with a Muslim majority. Last Wednesday, the WHO warned that “the actions that individuals take during these weeks will mark the course of the coming months.” In Iraq, the beginning of the celebration was punctuated by an attack on Thursday in Baghdad.

On Tuesday, April 13, the month of Ramadan began for most of the more than 1.8 billion Muslims around the world. A month in which family and social gatherings are common at the time of breaking the fast that this religious celebration imposes daily. For this reason, the World Health Organization has shown its concern at the possible consequences that this practice may bring to countries with a Muslim majority.

“The actions that individuals take during these weeks will mark the course of the coming months. All of us have the tools to avoid it,” said the WHO director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed al Mandhari on Wednesday.

The organization warned of a “worrying trend” in the Middle East and North Africa due to a 22% increase in infections compared to the previous week, in at least 12 of the 22 countries with a Muslim majority. It should be remembered that although the region is generally associated with this religion, around two-thirds of Muslims live in the Asia-Pacific region.

On April 12, Ramadan began in many Muslim countries, such as Indonesia. REUTERS – AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

However, Al Mandhari insisted on “following the measures to stop the chain of transmission” of the coronavirus in the region and following the sense of the religious holiday of “taking care of oneself and others, without harming” others.

Ramadan, between relaxation and reinforcement of restrictive measures

Despite these warnings, several countries have relaxed their restrictions to face the month of Ramadan. In 2020, with the pandemic just beginning, security measures were much stronger, but after more than a year it is difficult to contain the celebration of such an important religious rite.

This has happened, for example, in Albania, where the authorities have delayed the curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. to facilitate religious practices for the Muslim community, which represents 60% of the population. A measure similar to that taken by the Government of Tunisia, which reversed its intention to advance the curfew.

Given the growing social unrest due to this intention of the Executive, authorities such as the President of the Republic, Kaïs Saied, urged the government to prioritize social peace over epidemiological needs. Egypt, for its part, also decided that this year it would not apply the curfew that governed the holy month in 2020.







However, other countries such as Turkey or Indonesia have increased their restrictions, forced by the increase in infections in recent weeks. In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the advance of the curfew at 7:00 p.m. and the extension of the lockdown to the entire weekend.

Currently, the country suffers a worrying wave of infections that last Tuesday, April 13, marked a record of 59,000 infections in 24 hours. In Indonesia, the country with the most Muslims in the world, the government announced just a week ago a ban on internal travel by land, sea and air during these dates.

In other countries like Iraq, the violence does not stop

In Iraq, however, the main concern of much of its population continues to be violence, which does not stop even during this Muslim holy month. This Thursday, a car bomb attack killed at least four people and wounded 20 others in a popular market in the mostly Shiite neighborhood of Sadr City in eastern Baghdad.

Unfortunately, this neighborhood knows violence during Ramadan, because in 2019 a suicide attack left eight dead and 15 injured after a terrorist blew up his belt also in a popular market.

Members of civil societies prepare food for distribution to people on the third day of Ramadan, on one of the streets of Damascus, Syria, April 15, 2021. © EFE / EPA / YOUSSEF BADAWI

Less visible violence also affects millions of Muslims in countries like Syria, where the consequences of more than 10 years of war prevent internal refugees from celebrating this holiday normally. In many of these fields and other parts of the country, only the work of voluntary associations helps to mitigate this situation.

With EFE and Reuters