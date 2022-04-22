The beggar.. compulsive neurosis

We may misunderstand why some people resort to beggary, using all means and tricks to hunt their prey.

We are emotional peoples, walking in places with fragile and weak hearts that cannot resist supplication, humility and tears that fall in abundance from those with superior abilities in love with stories of fraud and deception, in order to enable traps to control the meek lambs of humankind, who cannot resist the twisted methods that loom It’s these fake poor people.

We often hear about a beggar who died and left behind huge sums of money behind the beggar, and we keep wondering why he sharpens those who have no need to humiliate themselves and stand under the lashes of the sun, and twirl and twirl through the streets of cities and horns in search of this magical substance called money? The answer is that between the ribs lies a secret being called the ego, this being has fierce claws when it turns into a neurotic patient who does not rest and does not rest except when he causes harm to others, and in the style of the beggar there is a punishment for society when such distorted and ugly images occur, and that There is a very miserable struggle between the sick ego and the people who are being deceived, as if this ego says in one letter that I won over you when I passed my deception on you, you are stupid and I am the only smart person in this world when I deceive more than one person, and amass a great fortune at the expense of people, although That I am sufficient, and do not need such a habit, but the tyranny of the ego pushes me to do so.

We see these cases every day, and in different places, and they are diseases that affect many countries in this world, rich and poor alike.

Sick cases that are not treated with sympathy, or transgression of values, but rather the treatment lies in providing therapeutic tools and medical institutions that pursue this category and provide them with adequate and satisfactory psychological treatment so that societies are cleansed of this damned disease, which causes distortions in social structures, and bumps in relations between Individuals, an exacerbation of dependency, an inflation in the collapse of conscience, the erosion of dignity, and a loss in the true will that makes individuals partners in the development of society and not partners in destroying its economy and transforming a group of its members into hands stretching towards the void, without having a role in building, and renaissance the society.

This segment is in contrast to another segment, which it considers to be rich out of abstinence, those who deserve someone who seeks them, sympathizes with them and meets their needs.