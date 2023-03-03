Mexico.- Ninel Conde became a trend on the Internet a few days ago, this after sharing a photograph that left his followers shocked and is that looks completely unrecognizable and the opinions in this regard have not been long in coming.

Internet users point out that Ninel “abuses cosmetic surgeries” to continue looking young, because she ended up completely ruining her face and now she is far from the person she was before, who at the time was declared the most beautiful woman in the world of Mexican entertainment.

Through her Instagram profile, Ninel Conde shared a couple of vacation photos in Cancun and The reactions were swift and is that the actress and singer looks quite differentwhich made it a topic of conversation.

It is news to no one Ninel has undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries to look gorgeousHowever, today he does not look anything like who he was before, which his fans have reproached him for, making comparisons of how he looked before and how he looks now.

The BEFORE and after of Ninel Conde after her last drastic change of image

The fans of the 46-year-old interpreter point out that Ninel’s best time was when she acted in Rebelde as Alma Rey, that is, almost twenty years ago, since she became an important icon, not only of television, but also of music, having everyone surrendered at her feet.

Until now, the singer has not commented on the criticism that she is receiving, but there are people who have been defending her and sending her comments full of love and support to put aside all the negative that has invaded social networks.