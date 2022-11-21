Mexico.- In the world of Mexican entertainment, several figures who made stories can be highlighted, some of them have already left, but others are still here as Lynn Maywho He stood out for his participation in the famous file cinema and remains in force trying all directions in his extensive career.

Liliana Mendiolabetter known by her stage name Lyn May, she was the most beautiful vedette of her timebecause she was out of the standards by having Asian features, which in Mexico was rarely seen, however, she was born in the Aztec country, in Acapulco, Guerrero, to be specific.

An enviable body and a doll face was what shot millions of hearts in the past, in addition, that talent to move that curvaceous figure and an outgoing personality, were what made the artist of today 69 years became one of the favorites of the entertainment world.

Unfortunately, Lynn May with the intention of making herself look more beautiful and achieve the look of her dreams, fell into the wrong hands and ended up completely unrecognizable after her face was treated with substances not suitable for such treatments, leaving everyone shocked to see her again.

Before and after photos of Lyn May

Lyn May was one of the most beautiful women of her time.

Unfortunately, bad cosmetic procedures led her to look completely unrecognizable.

Fortunately, his appearance has changed thanks to numerous surgeries he has undergone.

There were several years of insecurities and criticism for Lynn May, because he was completely unrecognizable and many made fun of his appearance. Years after her aesthetic treatment, which was a resounding failure, decided to undergo several operations to recover her natural beauty.

There were numerous surgeries that Lyn underwent to recover her appearance and little by little he moved away from that unrecognizable image that paralyzed everyone. Today, several years after that sad moment in his life, he maintains a spectacular physique and a less damaged face, as his surgeries and treatments have worked for him.