The reality became present yesterday in Mexico. The capture of Ovid Guzman Lopez, son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanalmost 39 months after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered his release to avoid a bloodbath in Culiacán, but that he never authorized them to go after him to execute the arrest warrant for extradition purposes requested by USA, It is a radical change in its policy of tolerance towards drug trafficking, and in particular to inaction against anything that smacks ofthe Sinaloa Cartel. For what reasons, it is not known, but the rudder shift is healthy. At some point the head of the mexican state I needed to show that He is the one who rules the country, not the criminals.

It is easy to conclude that it was due to pressure from the White House on the eve of the president’s visit Joe Biden to Mexico -scheduled for next Monday-, after having sent multiple messages in recent months about the growing participation of the cartel in the transfer of fentanylwhere they pointed to Ovid Guzman Lopez as the main drug dealer of the synthetic drug that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year, but analyzing what happened from that idea alone, by what the decision means, can be reductionist.

Probably yielded to pressure from the United States as several Mexican presidents did beforewhich they gave to their counterparts Americans arrests of drug lords on the eve of a bilateral meeting. However, none of them, unlike Lopez Obrador, it had extended the drug cartels a safe conduct and granted a license of impunity to do whatever they wanted. To Lopez Obradorunlike his predecessors in the last 30 years, his decision was more difficult and more radical, because he was caught between the real and his ideal.

On one side was his utopian policy of “hugs, no bullets”, that he had defended systematically and vehemently throughout the six-year term, along with the respectful treatment of all the leaders of the drug trafficking; and on the other, the growing annoyance and pressure from the government of USA -from the administration of Donald Trump – for their lack of cooperation in obtaining the arrest and extradition of Rafael Caro Quintero, the ex-boss of the deceased gu carteladalajara, and the one that decades ago wants in Washington to go to trial for the murder of the DEA agent, Enrique Camarena Salazar, in 1985.

The capture of Guzmán López Not only is it the most important so far in the six-year term, but it will mark a before and after. The before had been defined by the failure of the first operation against the son of Chapo Guzman on October 17, 2019 in Culiacán, where the planning seemed more like it was trying to stop it from working. That day, the operation was carried out at noon without a clear extraction plan, and triangulated negotiations between Ivan Archivaldo Guzman and federal authorities to get him released.

On this occasion, the operation was perfectly executed. Six months of intelligence work was carried out, as explained by the Secretary of Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, led by the military, backed by the National Guard and the Navy. It was carried out during the early morning, and when they began to react in the Sinaloa cartel to prevent them from extracting it, guzman lopez was already being transferred to the Mexico City. What was not in the failed capture existed in yesterday’s.

The way they battled for hours sinaloa the militias of the criminal organization against the federal forces, shows that, unlike what happened in 2019, they also prepared for this eventuality. They even used in the execution of the operation and the containment of the criminal militias, armed aircraft such as those used by the Marine in 2017 when he killed in Tepic a Juan Francisco Patrón Sánchez, The H-2, leader in Nayarit and Sinaloa of the Beltrán Leyva brothers’ cartel, and which López Obrador criticized for having caused a “massacre” in violation of human rights.

Before, he was reduced to confronting only when there were flagrant acts and the lives of the others were at risk. military, and withdraw and not act unless a direct aggression against them. It had also been characterized by permanent harassment of the Jalisco New Generation Cartelenemy of Sinaloa cartelfor which there was deference and respect from the president, a frequent visitor to badiraguatothe municipality where he was born Chapo Guzman, and birthplace of several of the most famous capos of the last 40 years.

The after means the break with the Sinaloa carteland particularly with the little boys, with whom an informal de facto alliance existed, although not institutionally. Visits from López Obrador to Sinaloa and Nayarit, where he traveled so much, for security reasons. The maximum alert that was put on this Thursday will continue for days and will be maintained for some time, even if the degree of risk is reduced. the speech of “hugs, not bullets”it will sound hollow because it was demonstrated with reality that giving money to young people and allowing impunity does not lead to pacification.

Lopez Obrador, in defeating his security dogma, he actually wins, as long as he doesn’t regret it later and reverse what he started yesterday. You can maintain your confusion of treating drug traffickers as guerrillas, without distinguishing between a fight for politicians and an illicit business, but if your political will uses the information from intelligence for his decision-making, he will have taken a step forward that will benefit him, his government, and the country in general. No cartel is stronger than the Conditionand finally the president decided to make it clear.