Joaquin Escobar was born on March 10, 1995 and has been a professional actor for almost 20 years. His great leap to fame was with the role of ‘Yoni’, in “Al fondo hay lugar”, a production he entered in 2011, when he was around 16 years old.

However, before “AFHS” he also participated in other successful series, such as “Misterio” (2004), “Mil oficios” (2004) and ” Así es la vida” (2006 to 2008), in addition to making movies and theater.

Joaquin Escobar in a scene from “1000 trades”. Photo: Joaquin Escobar/Instagram

How What did Joaquín Escobar look like before “In the background there is room”?

Joaquín Escobar’s acting career began in theater. His first stage credit is “Peter Pan” in 2003. The following year, he appeared in the fourth season of “Mil oficios” as Willy Noriegabrother of Esther Noriega (Vanessa Carranza).

That year, 2004, he appeared in three other television productions: “Mystery”, “Stolen kisses” Y “Storm of passions”.

At 13, he made his film debut with “The Watercolorist” (2008), a film directed by Daniel Rodríguez Risco and starring Miguel Iza.

Joaquin Escobar in a scene from “The Watercolorist” (2008). Photo: Facebook

Then he continued his work on TV with the following productions:

“Sea Wolves” (2005)

“Behind the crime” (2005 and 2006)

“Divorced, until death do them part” (2005)

“Loves like ours” (2005)

“That’s Life” (2006 to 2008)

“Key 1: doctors on alert” (2009)

How does Joaquín Escobar see himself after “In the background there is room”?

Joaquin Escobar entered “AFHS” in 2011. He was the son of Luis ‘Lucho’ Gonzales Camacho (Bruno Odar) and Reyna Pachas Montero (Tatiana Astengo).

When the series concluded in 2016, he turned to theater. Her most recent productions are “Da boss” (2022) by Claudia Rheineck, “The monsters” (2022), “Tea for three” (2021), among others.

In addition, he has participated in the films “Sugar in trouble” (2022), “Encintados” (2021), “La foquita: el 10 de la calle” (2020) and “A tu lado” (2018).

As for his style, he underwent several changes of look by leaving behind the image of a beardless boy and having a well-groomed beard, which even served him to parody the Colombian singer Camilo in “Sugar en aprietos”.

Joaquín Escobar characterized for the movie “Sugar in trouble”. Photo: Joaquin Escobar/Instagram

Finally, Joaquin Escobar27, also shares on Instagram the progress of his exercise routine to have a more sculpted body and mark muscles.