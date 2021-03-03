Madison McManus, a 28-year-old woman living in New Jersey, showed her shocking transformation after passing three years without trying drugs and after a decade of addiction.

Madison, who started take crack and heroin When he was only 15 years old, he abandoned his studies because “he could not stop using” and after several years of arrests, life on the street and a total of 19 overdose, He decided stop using drugs.

Madison learned about drugs through a boyfriend she had in her teens. What she believed would not happen to adults turned into a terrible addiction problem that led to live 6 years on the streets.

“I was in my first rehabilitation at the age of 15, dragging my family through my addiction and hurting them and others,” the young woman told the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’.

At age 19 got pregnant and had his daughter, who is now nine years old. During all the months of your pregnancy managed to stop using, which represented a great achievement for her at the time.

During the time of your addictions had 19 overdoses. In addition, he left his studies, the temporary custody of his daughter and completely separated from his family.

“The disease had me in its grip for six years, holding me captive. I had so much shame and regret for losing my daughter, losing my family and losing myself,” she confessed.

Madison returned to her family and today she is together with her parents, sister and friends, as she tries to regain custody of her daughter (Facebook).

In 2018, in his latest arrest, he says he “hit rock bottom” and decided to recover definitively.

He went to a recovery program for 30 days in southern New Jersey and subsequently to a rehab facility during four months. Although he claimed that his true change was obtained in Alcoholics Anonymous.

“The real work came when I got my own apartment in South Jersey, after all my programs. I found Alcoholics Anonymous and that’s when the real growth began, which I now know never stops,” he wrote in The Addict’s Diary.

Then he returned to his family and today he is together with his parents, sister and friends, while he tries to regain custody of his daughter.

Madison says that hers is a “daily process”, in which each day grows spiritually and now feels an indescribable peace and tranquility.

Finally, he encouraged people who are going through their illness not to give up and keep fighting until recovery is achieved.

“This life is short, it is meant to be lived, not to exist trapped in a disease that makes you feel empty. Keep fighting, this new way of life is beautiful. And remember to always be grateful, humble and open, and accept everything. to be introduced to you, “he wrote.

