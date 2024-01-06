Genoa – A crowd of people waited the Befana of the firefighters which was lowered from above into Piazza Matteotti in Genoa. The event began with the performance of the Rivarolo Band and had its highlight at 4pm, when the Befana arrived in the center of the square by lowering herself from the fire brigade's ladder truck and, at the same time, four other Befanas came down from the facade of Palazzo Ducale and distributed sweets and sweets to the children and all those present.

The initiative, in which the specialized company Edilizia Acrobatica also participated this year, was organized by Fiva Confcommercio, from fire brigade command and by the National Association of the Fire Brigade, with the support of the Municipality of Genoa.