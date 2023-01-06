The Befana comes at night: everything you need to know about the film on Rai 2 with Paola Cortellesi

The Befana comes at night is a funny comedy with Paola Cortellesi broadcast on Rai 2 tonight, 6 January 2023 (Epiphany day), from 21.20. The 2018 film is directed by Michele Soavi. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream the film The Befana comes at night? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

Paola is an elementary school teacher with a secret to hide: beautiful and young by day, by night she transforms into the eternal and legendary Befana!

Close to Epiphany, however, she is kidnapped by a mysterious toy manufacturer. His name is Mr. Johnny and he has a bill to settle with Paola who, on January 6 twenty years earlier, inadvertently ruined his childhood. Six classmates witness the kidnapping and after discovering their teacher’s double identity, they decide to embark on an extraordinary adventure on their bicycles that will change them forever. Between magic, surprises and laughter, will they be able to save the Befana?

The Befana comes at night: the cast

The protagonists of Michele Soavi’s comedy are Paolo Cortellesi, in the role of the teacher/Befana Paola and the villain Mr. Johnny, played by Stefano Fresi. Here is the complete list of cast actors and their characters played:

Paola Cortellesi: Paola / Epiphany

Stefano Fresi as Giovanni Rovasio / Mr. Johnny

Fausto Maria Sciarappa: James

Giovanni Calcagno: Igor

Giuseppe Lo Piccolo: Slim

Luca Avagliano: Gino

Odette Adado: Emilia

Jasper Gonzales Cabal: Joseph

Diego DelpianoIvan

Robert Ganea: Leo

Francesco Mura: Riccardo

Cloe Romagnoli: Swabian

Trailer

Here is the trailer of the film La Befana comes at night, a 2018 comedy with Paola Cortellesi broadcast on Rai 2 tonight, January 6, 2023:

Streaming and TV

Where to see the Befana comes at night on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film is broadcast today – 6 January 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to watch Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Always on RaiPlay it will be possible to watch the film at any time thanks to the on demand function.