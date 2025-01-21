According to the Socioeconomic and Fiscal Impact Report prepared by PwC for Heineken Spain, the brewery that makes Heineken, Cruzcampo, Amstel or El Águila contributed 4,837 million euros to the national GDP in 2023, a figure that is equivalent to 0.3% of it. For every euro generated with its business (direct GDP), the company contributes eleven euros to the country’s economy as a whole, or, in other words, with each beer it contributes almost one euro of wealth.

As reported by the company in a note, the contribution to the economy has been estimated taking into account the impact on GDP, employment and tax collection throughout its entire value chain. This analysis takes into account the direct impact of its own activity and the impact it generates with its supplies (indirect) and the sale of its products (tractor), as well as the additional consumption that is recorded thanks to the salary income generated directly, indirect and driving.

It must be remembered that the subsidiary is the company’s second largest beer seller in Europe and the sixth in the world ranking. So much so, that in the last three years the company has invested in our country almost 190 million euros in fixed assets alone and 30 million in sustainability and social action initiatives, in addition to enhancing the competitiveness of the hospitality sector with more than 700 million euros.

Along with this, in the presentation of these results the company has highlighted that 98% of the production of its beers and ciders is carried out in our country, in its four factories in Madrid, Seville, Valencia and Jaén. In addition, around half of the company’s beer sales in Spain are already national brands.









«At Heineken Spain we are proud to be able to contribute to the national and local economy in those places where we have a presence, focusing on innovation and sustainability. We are part of the lives of Spaniards and we are excited to continue working together to build a more prosperous world for everyone,” said Etienne Strijp, president of Heineken Spain.

Contribution of 1,490 million euros to the State

The total contribution of the brewery represents 28% of all the added value generated by beer in our country and represents a contribution to the public coffers close to 1,490 million euros, an amount equivalent to 0.6% of the country’s tax revenues. Thus, for every euro of taxes and social contributions paid by Heineken Spain, 8.4 euros are collected in the Spanish economy as a whole. The report also highlights that the total impact on the company’s employment is more than 85,000 jobs (85,894), a figure equivalent to 0.4% of all national employment. Of all of them, around 70% are concentrated in the sectors that market their products, food and hospitality.

The Spanish brewer has advanced most of its environmental objectives to 2025, five years ahead of its global parent company. In this way, it advances on a path that ensures that it is net zero emissions in production, working so that its four factories operate exclusively with 100% renewable energy on this date. At the end of 2023, 51% of its entire energy mix – and 100% of its electricity – was already renewable and it had reduced its carbon footprint in production by 43% (and 24% in the entire value chain) compared to to 2018. In addition, it has already certified its four factories as zero waste to landfill. The company has also highlighted that each year it returns more than 2,000 million liters of water to the river basins that feed its factories, (a volume of water equivalent to that contained in all its beers and ciders).