Someone referring to the immense charles ‘value of law’ Portis (incidentally: Is there anyone there that of three blows and they are preparing to translate their other four novels still unpublished in our language?) He defined it with a “like Cormac McCarthy, but fun.” Following that same … idea, Paul Murray could be defined (Dublin, 1975) with a «Like Jonathan Franzen, but funny».

Because –They know who already laughed and trembled With the wonderful and for Murray Consecration ‘Skippy dies’ (in pale fire) – ‘The bee sting’ is, again, one of those depressingly cheerful or happily depressive novels.

Author

Paul Murray

Editorial

Anagram

Year

2025

Pages

720

Price

25.90 euros

As they were already the aforementioned school odyssey of Daniel ‘Skippy’ Juster in 2010. or – before and then – ‘An Evening of Long Goodbyes’, of 2003, with ‘Hero’ worthy of accompanying those Irish cans by option/adoption J. P. Donleavy. Or the meta-farsa delillo-pynchonian about the world of finance portrayed in ‘The Mark and the Void’, of 2015.

But now ‘the bee sting’ – as with a lot of Jonathan Coe— It hurts more and causes many more of those smiles That, often, derive in groan and grimace. The very celebrated (even by the little easy to form and smile and scare Bret Easton Ellis) ‘The bee sting’ is a novel with sting. And what it deals/deocupa is of the decline and fall of the Barnes: a happy family but more than ready to discolve in the art of unhappiness.

And if, Barnes could really be called Murphy Because, suddenly, everything begins to go wrong and enter them even worse courtesy of one of those national economic crises that hit even harder in private. emptying and braking the car concessionaire that kept them in motion. And whoever feels and suffers the most is the teenager and little graceful Cass, who only wants Leave your opaque provincial life behind To shine in Dublin while he loves her best friend Elaine with whom she maintains an addictive relationship on the edge of the toxic.

Epidemic proliferation of small catastrophes with which the certainty of a wreck is imposed

Meanwhile, Imelda, her legendary beautiful mother, longs for a love like that of ‘Los Dead’ de Joyce and monologue almost in trance with Molly Bloom syntax-diction; His brother PJ It has been abducted by Play Again screens to distract themselves from the possible Game Over of the marriage of those who fathered him as long as he cannot avoid what happens in his home as what happens in the ‘animal cemetery’ of Stephen King; And his father, Dickie, dreams bunker-utopically with building something worthy of ‘the coast of the mosquitoes’ (which also bite).

And the four, alternative and quasi Faulknerianously (Murray is a teacher in terms of the modulation of different voices to speak the same story) narrate and star in his side of that free tribal fall. Events that precipitate with each return without page return. Epidemic proliferation of small catastrophes with which the certainty of a soup -free ship is imposed in sight and in which There are no boats for all and save who can. And adults think too much about the past (and what happened to them or not) and young people would not want to think so much about the future (and what could happen or never happen to them).

And again: all so panoramically sad (global warming) and so despotive (communal cooling) in what makes the accumulation of the immensely small decisive detail. Soon, the reader knows everything about the Barnes. He knows too much and would like to stop knowing. But ‘the bee sting’ reads – among tremors of laughter and fright, In his own way a story of ghosts too vivid or a folk fantasy with haunted fairy or, of being taken to the cinema, co -directed by Ken Loach & Wes Anderson– As you see without wanting to see, but also unable to stop looking, to one of those accidents next to the road in which one can only ask if someone will have survived to tell the story and tell the novel.