Swarm of honey bees.

An unstable equilibrium occurs when a slight movement causes a body to lose its original position and affects the entire system. This principle, which is fundamental in aeronautics, also occurs in nature. Until now, most of the studies focus on the singular effects of a disturbance on an element of the ecosystem. But this is much more complex and works like a network, like a sophisticated wool fabric where the condition of a single point can affect the entire network and, sometimes, with catastrophic consequences, depending on the thread from which it is pulled. A study that publishes Nature and in which Jordi Bascompte, winner of the Ramón Margalef Award for Ecology and researcher at the University of Zurich (Switzerland), participated, demonstrating how any interaction generates chains of direct and indirect effects that alter the fitness of species that coevolve in natural networks. The simple introduction of the well-known honey (or domestic) bee into an environment where it is invasive can turn the entire system upside down.

The fitness of species is “the ability of organisms to survive and reproduce,” according to the study published this Wednesday. And this quality, considered as “fundamental biological currency”, depends on ecological interactions that, from antagonistic to mutualistic, are “one of the main forces that have generated and sustain the Earth’s biodiversity”. “Through the interactions, one begins to understand how communities work, how many of the ecosystem services are articulated and how the architecture of biodiversity is built”, explains Bascompte.

The chain effect has been extensively studied with two links, with isolated interactions, such as when the proboscis of a butterfly coincides with the length of the floral tube of plants after a mutualistic interaction of years in search of mutual benefit. However, this magnifying glass can leave out of focus other direct or indirect effects on the whole of the natural network. “Evolutionary biology has focused on extreme cases, of maximum specialization, which are the ones that occupy the covers of books”, laments the biologist, ecologist and researcher.

The new study, carried out with analytical methods and numerical simulations of 186 networks, broadens the focus to show the direct and indirect effects that “alter the fitness of the species that coevolve in these networks.” Some may go undetected, others may be well-intentioned but catastrophic, and still others may mask the consequences for years until they are irreversible. In any case, neither is completely innocuous. The balance in nature is unstable and understanding it is essential to prevent or act.

A domestic bee turned invasive

“Peripheral species bear more indirect effects and experience greater reductions in fitness than core species [las protagonistas de la red mutualista, aquellas especies que interaccionan de forma directa con muchas otras especies]”, defends the study. “This topological effect,” the researchers add, “was also evident when we looked at an empirical study of a house bee invasion. As honeybees became integrated as a core species within networks, indirect effects on other species increased, reducing their fitness. Our study shows how and why such indirect effects can govern the adaptive landscape of species-rich mutualistic assemblages.”

“This theory of biological fitness allows us to map the changes in each of the networks and see that there are species that benefit and other species that are disadvantaged,” explains Bascompte. Some ecosystems, such as coral reefs and tropical forests, are highly dependent on win-win relationships. “Mutualistic interactions, by definition, increase the fitness of interacting individuals and complete themselves with reciprocal evolutionary changes,” the study recalls.

But this direct benefit can generate indirect effects and affect the same survival capacity of other species, especially peripheral ones, which do not coevolve in the same way. “The greater the contribution of the indirect effects generated by other species to the evolution of another, the lower its aptitude,” concludes the study.

We must not think of man and the biosphere but of man within the biosphere, forming part of these networks Jordi Bascompte, biologist and researcher at the University of Zurich

One of the factors that alter ecological interactions with extraordinary effects is human activity, “which homogenises ecological communities and leads to a reorganization of direct and indirect relationships, ultimately changing the result of coevolution and altering the fitness of species”, according to the work published in Nature. “We should not think of man and the biosphere but of man within the biosphere, forming part of these networks,” warns the ecologist.

Research has simulated the effects of introducing the European honey bee (Apis mellifera) in an environment where it is not the central species in pollination networks and demonstrates that “making it invasive can substantially affect the fitness of native species and reshape their adaptive landscapes”.

The same experiment admits that affected species may resort to new mutualistic relationships. “But experimental evidence indicates that this is rarely the case, especially at high densities of invasive species,” the researchers warn.

And they conclude: “Overall, our results highlight how and why the structure of ecological networks can govern the fitness, adaptive landscape, and consequently the persistence of species in Earth’s ecosystems.”

Applications

The Spanish scientist believes that these conclusions are of extraordinary relevance when it comes, for example, to the restoration of ecosystems: “It makes no sense, for example, to reintroduce species that depend on other generalists that are no longer in the community.”

And also in the recovery of already extinct species. “We tend to think very linearly, very simplistic. Although, a few hundred years ago, one species was present, today’s communities have organized themselves in a different state, and sometimes there are well-intentioned consequences that end up having disastrous effects. It is very difficult to understand the consequences because the communities work in the form of a network and there is a network of interactions and other incidents that make any prediction very difficult”.

Another of the applications of the theoretical models of the network of interactions is to predict the behavior of an ecological system and identify the points of no return. “It’s like a moviola in history to see the gradual extinctions, their consequences and the point of collapse of the entire network in fast camera”, explains the biologist.

“Ecological systems”, clarifies the researcher, “do not necessarily work in a linear way. If 20% of the habitat is destroyed and five species are lost, one might mistakenly think that destroying 40% would mean the extinction of 10 species. That is not like that. Sometimes, apparently nothing happens, because the systems have the capacity to absorb the disturbance, but if the conditions worsen, the ecological systems lose that resilience. A threshold is reached in which destroying 3% more habitat will generate a catastrophic consequence, the system will collapse abruptly. Our theoretical work allows us to predict the proximity of those points of no return”.

In this sense, a study unrelated to Bascompte’s work and published in Plos One, agrees that the damage that leads to the loss of biodiversity is not immediately evident and generates what is described as “extinction debt”. According to the article, most research focuses on relatively rapid habitat and species losses. However, the initial rapid loss is followed by a slow extinction that subsequently increases exponentially.

“On the other hand”, adds the Spanish biologist, “there are forms of life that can only appear in an ecosystem when there is a critical size of the network and, from that moment on, they work automatically. Understanding the properties of the networks would allow us to say what is the minimum intervention necessary for their operation”.

Bascompte believes that a general understanding of the concept of direct and indirect effects in a network is key in other aspects of life where interaction is a currency. In this sense, he points out how “sociology has quantified to what extent a person’s intention to vote can be affected by the influence of people with whom they have never directly interacted, but through a common friend”. And in the same way, the teachings can be applied to the economy, to labor or international relations, to social communication, to the different communities in an environment… We all live in a complex network of which we are part.

