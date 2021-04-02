The Bedouin Environment Pavilion in “Sharjah Heritage Days 18” relied on realistic simulations. There is a sandy floor that creates an impression that helps to visualize the topography of the desert, so standing on the edge of the well surrounded by sand becomes a clear message, alerting the visitor to the value that every drop of water represents to humans, animals and plants. And do not travel in the Bedouin environment unless the pasture dries up and the water becomes scarce, or the family and loved ones have left and they must catch up with them.

Visitors focus their lenses on a Bedouin roasting coffee beans … moving them as if he is counting the number of their dark brown grains, and whenever they are prepared and ready to be crushed with cardamom grains, the cameras lenses on the corner of the coffee grows, at which time the scent of Arab hospitality wafts in all its origins and rituals.

The Bedouin receives his guests and sets up his majlis in the “House of Poetry”, in front of which a rug of sand extends, and every sip of coffee in the house of poetry gives the guest a feeling of the grace of shade in the heat of the day, and every night in the desert is an opportunity to nip the stars, because the horizon is open and not blocked by a ceiling or wall. With a few personal belongings, life can go in the desert, a camel, three sheep, a well of water, a bag of flour and another of dates, a bowl of milk, a bottle of water, and a coffee with the smell of cardamom, but the eye does not see everything, and these are not the only means of living in the Bedouin environment, because What is not seen is more than what is captured by the lenses of phones and cameras, there is generosity, courage, discernment, patience, loyalty and love.

Symbolism of the woman

On the other hand, a group of performers from Montenegro in the Heritage Square in the heart of Sharjah embodied the position and symbolism of women in the Montenegrin heritage, as some girls appeared with black handkerchiefs covering their heads, while others appeared with hats made of wool, to reveal to the audience how to distinguish Montenegrin society is between married and single women. Those with handkerchiefs are married, and those who wear hats have not yet married.

In each painting, the band changes its members and dances and narrates part of the memory of its country and its heritage, as some dances embody the impact of Roman civilization on the heritage of the country, while the impact of the Ottoman era appears in other dances, where the areas bordering Albania and neighboring countries were an extension of the former Ottoman Empire.

To the rhythm of the accordion instrument, the band carried the masses of days to the rituals of joy and the reception of the harvest seasons in Montenegro, as the dancing panels changed the seasons and the occasions that they express, from dancing in red and black to white and red, and from collective dances to individualism to complete the story of an entire country and decorate the biography Its people on the land of Sharjah.

Cashew trees

With the trunks of cashew trees, the Maldives Pavilion tells a cultural history absent from the heritage of these islands and the lives of their inhabitants, as the wooden pieces boast of multiple colors and compete with their sizes, but their common denominator remains that they were made by people who love art, and they realize how to send beauty in the dead logs, and turn them into Wooden antiques, bright colors.

Maldivian artist Hussain Ahmed explains that this craft is ancient in the Maldives, dating back to the seventeenth century, indicating that working on the machine that is used to manufacture these antiques, which is known as “lathe”, requires two people, one of whom is in charge of moving the piece, while the second He handles the drawing process.

When visiting the Maldives pavilion, the visitor smells the scent of wood and sawdust, and also the colors that smell between the folds of art pieces, and the models of ships that have reserved a prominent place for them, as they compete in their aroma with the coffee aroma that Ahmed uses in drawing as an alternative to watercolors, as he says : “The craft of carving on wood is not based only on the production of cans, vases and saucers, but rather extends to include the production of models of traditional ships known in the Maldives, and are used to move between its islands.”