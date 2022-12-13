To the south of the Strait of Magellan and the Beagle Channel, when the waters of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans merge and the continent disappears, an island discovered 406 years ago with difficult access emerges, where a Chilean family lives for a year living in almost total isolation and solitude. It is the family of a representative of the Chilean Navy who will learn to survive in extreme conditions, sheltered by the furious seas that at this time barely allow them to arrive at the small dock of this remote rock in the south of the world. Under this meteorological reality, with constant winds of 20 to 30 knots, waves that can exceed six meters and no cell phone signal, the Navy has two lighthouses on Isla Cabo. In the first days of December, in the residence built by the military institution, the family that will shortly retire from the island —that of First Sergeant Jorge Becerra, 44 years old, married with four children— and the one that is just arriving to this place and knowing its corners, charms and dangers: that of the second sergeant José Luarte, 38 years old, who arrives with his wife and their two little ones.

Tourists who arrive every 2 days disembark from a Zodiac boat to tour the waters of the Cabo de Hornos park. Cristian Soto Quiroz

The first has given key advice to the second, which is passed on year after year to the one who arrives: “You always have to think that many families have been able to successfully complete the one-year mission on Isla Cabo, despite the difficulties.”

Sometimes cruise ships arrive, like the australis, which covers the channels of the southern world for five days and four nights, from Punta Arenas in Chile to Ushuaia in Argentina or from Ushuaia to Punta Arenas. Tourists are one of the few visits that the island receives throughout the year, because this part of the world cannot only be reached with desire. The wind, the rain and the waves –which move the zodiacs that try to arrive from the boats strongly– do not allow visitors to stay on this island for a long time. At 425 meters high, to reach its facilities – a monument, lighthouses, the house of the representatives of the Navy and a church – you need to climb a steep staircase, from where it is possible to observe the immensity of the turbulent Drake Passage.

It is still almost dawn on Thursday, December 1, and the wives and children of sergeants Becerra and Luarte are asleep. Sometimes the wind doesn’t let you sleep or wake up at midnight. “The house is cozy. Most of the time is spent in this place during the year,” explains Becerra, who was born and raised in the extreme north of Chile, Antofagasta, an area marked, on the contrary, by the Atacama desert heat. “It is a beautiful family experience, because we can be together. But, at the same time, it has been strong: in July, in the middle of winter, the wind reached 160 knots, that is, almost 300 kilometers per hour,” says the marine who, despite the difficulties, applied to continue working next year from another southern island, Isla Nueva, at the end of the Beagle Channel.

General view of the Island. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Becerra – with children of nine, seven and five-year-old twins – says that they did not have any medical emergency, but, in the case of having one, a helicopter or a ship can evacuate: “Everything would depend on the urgency,” says the first sergeant , because it takes a ship six hours to get there from the capital of Cape Horn, the city of Puerto Williams. There is no cell phone access, but there is Internet access. Only once a year did the family – with the exception of him – leave the island. It was in October, because the mother took the children to take the free exams: she was the teacher of her children in this 2022 course.

In January it will be 30 years since the Third Naval Zone installed a Sea Mayor’s Office in this place, which has different missions: to protect the navigation of adventurers, sailors, tourists and crew members “who come to these waters to find what they once called promised land ”, they say in the Navy. His occupations include monitoring the weather every three hours daily, controlling and helping maritime traffic –ships that go from the Pacific to the Atlantic, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, to Antarctica– and, in general, the protection of human life. in these areas. The first weather report is made at three in the morning. To these functions are added all the contingencies necessary to keep the mayor’s office running. “I’m worried that the generator fails, because it’s the heart of the mayor’s office,” says the newcomer.

Luarte, who arrives at Isla Cabo and will remain in this place until November or December 2023, explains the reasons for applying for this destination: “To have a different experience. In this place, one lives all day with the family, but at work, in general, one works long hours and they are abandoned. In this place we are all abandoned, but all together. It’s the difference”, says the second sergeant jokingly, with two children aged 12 and 5. “They are happy, they have already adapted. These days we have had gusts of 125 knots and they have not been scared. Probably because we lived in the south of Chile, in the Araucanía, which has a similar climate in winter,” says Luarte. His predecessor complements him: “Our greatest motivation is to represent our country making sovereignty in the last place in the world and, above all, to represent it with our family. It is a tremendous pride to represent each one of the Chileans here”, says Becerra.

First Sergeant, Jorge Becerra and Second Sergeant, José Luarte. Cristian Soto Quiroz

On these dates, summer, the days are very long. In winter, natural light lasts about eight hours at most. Food and other essentials, as well as fuel, arrive every two months on a Navy ship. Sometimes, depending on the weather, they can take longer, so you always have to be prepared to make your belongings last. Fruit and vegetables are scarce and arrive frozen. As it is a national park, not even if the weather conditions allowed it, you could plant fruit trees or have an orchard. There are no animals to be seen, but many birds: penguins, snails, condors… They are the only neighbors of the Chilean family who, in a year, will barely have a few days of full sun, who will have to spend whole weeks inside the house in the worst days of winter and withstand storms of up to 36 hours. And the wind, which moves the house constantly as if it were in a tremor of about five degrees. If any emergency occurs, and in any case, there is always one of the lighthouses, a few meters from the house. Made of iron and embedded between the rocks, it will illuminate every night the wild sea at the end of the world, in the most virgin territories of the planet.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.