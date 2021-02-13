The body of the former model and beauty queen Rebecca Landritt was found in Pennsylvania. Reported by RIA News with reference to E! News.

The woman’s body was found near the highway. She was killed with several shots to the head, neck and body. A 28-year-old truck driver is suspected of the murder. Also in the things of the former model, they found a note with his name, phone number and email address.

Traces of blood were found in the driver’s truck. The defendant claims that he was not familiar with the model. He noted that he was traveling with a woman named Leslie whom he met in the parking lot near his car.

Landritte reached the final of the Miss Manhattan pageant in 2014, and was also the former Miss Lady Liberty.

