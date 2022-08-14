There is a movie that I have not found someone who did not like. Winner of two Oscars: “To a man” (in English, Hacksaw Ridge). Actor Andrew Garfield plays the true story of a United States soldier, Desmond Doss, an Adventist Christian, who refused to bear arms because of his religious faith. This provoked the rejection of his superiors who tormented him with exhausting jobs, prison, beatings by his own colleagues, so that he would leave him, without success.

Already in World War II, Doss bravely rescues his wounded comrades. One by one, under enemy fire and praying, he manages to save more than 75 men. He was decorated with the Medal of Honor by President Truman. Doss married and remained married to Dorothy until her death in 1991 at the age of 87.

The heroic acts move, but if they were for one, they acquire a special beauty full of affection. The sacrifice of Jesus, each of his words and acts, have a salvific power that is applied in the Sacraments.

In the Gospel we find characters saved by Jesus. Pope Francis invites us to identify ourselves with them and receive salvation: I am the Samaritan woman, the demoniac, the paralytic, the forgiven sinner, the daughter of Jairus and the blind man from Jericho; the thief and Pedro, forgiven. Because Jesus continues to forgive us, heal us and save us with the power of the Sacraments.

Let us think if we go to religious ceremonies only as spectators, or if we take the opportunity to receive the salvation of Jesus.

They have reflected on the beauty of the liturgy: in the encounter with the loved one, in the sacrifice for love… Now it is the sacrifice for each one of us; involves us. For example, at a wedding, it would seem that the only ones involved are the bride and groom, the priest and the godparents. But not. Each attendee can benefit from the grace earned by Jesus. If we only see a social event, it is a very dwarfed view. It is the great Sacrifice of Jesus for me.