To know

“A person is never as great as when he kneels”, said Saint John XXIII. Saint Paul specifies that at the “name of Jesus every knee should bow in heaven and on earth” (Phil 2:10).

Kneeling, says Pope Francis in his letter on the Liturgy, must be done with full awareness of its symbolic meaning (cf. n.53). Well, the same gesture can have several meanings. For example, we kneel down to adore God or to ask for forgiveness for our sins; to humble our pride; to beg for his intervention; to thank you for a gift received. It is important to know why these gestures are made.

To think

In Bethlehem, in the place where Jesus was born, there is a church, whose entrance is a small opening, and to enter you have to lean. Before it was very large, but they walled it up to protect it from assaults and prevent them from desecrating it by entering the house of God with everything and horse.

Advent invites us to humble ourselves. As Pope Benedict XVI said: Kneeling is the most moving attitude of Christian piety, of whom little is known before whom is everything, God. If we want to find God the Child, we have to get off the horse of our intellectual pride and leave behind our false certainties. Let’s think if we encourage that humble attitude.

To live

One day a highway robber appeared to Saint Vicente Ferrer and begged him on his knees to confess him. The saint, seeing him repentant, gave him absolution, and imposed a seven-year penance on him. The murderer told him that it was little because of his many sins. Saint Vincent told him: “Well, fast for only three days.” The bandit was surprised. “Does it decrease it?”, And he broke into bitter tears. Seeing how great his contrition was, he told her: “Say only one Our Father and one Hail Mary.” Such was the repentance of that murderer that, after praying, he died. A few days later he appeared to the saint and told him that he was already in Heaven because he had had perfect pain. He appeared so that he could tell it and serve as encouragement to many.