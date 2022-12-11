To know

A mom had trouble quieting your child in a ceremony liturgical while the preacher spoke. Then the mother whispered something to her son and so the boy remained still and silent. At the end of the ceremony, a person he asked the mother what she said to her son. She responded, “I told him that he was interrupting the preacher, and if the preacher lost his concentration, then he would have to start over.”

The prescribed silence it’s not to do nothing or get distracted In the mass there are moments to have it: after the penitential act; on the Liturgy of the Word (after the homily); after communion…

The Liturgy not only corresponds only to celebrating Minister, but to all baptized. There are gestures and words that belong to the assembly, such as walking in a procession, sitting, standing, kneeling, singing, being silent, cheering, listening, etc…

The liturgical silence It is the symbol of the presence and action of the Holy Spirit. For this reason it is the culmination of a prayer in which the Spirit moves to repentance and conversion; invites you to meditate on the Word; disposes to adore the Eucharist; he suggests to us how to conform to Christ. In silence the Spirit educates us, forms us.

Let’s think if we seek a moment of silence in our day to make it easier for us to have an encounter with God.

The Bible says that “There is a time to be silent and a time to speak” (Qo 3,7). In the Holy Mass there are moments to listen, time to respond, time for silence. In a temple you have to talk to God, externally and internally. That is why talking to other people is avoided, especially if the Blessed Sacrament is in the tabernacle.

Cardinal Sarah writes that “silence is more important than any other human work. Because it manifests God…, it leads us to God and to others in order to place ourselves humbly and generously at his service”. In silence we offer ourselves, we adore, we love, we listen. The Cardinal concluded: “if you want God to speak, you need to keep quiet.

