To know

A friend reminded me how bears wait for their food. The salmon come swimming against the current going up the river, and when they find an uphill slope, to go up it, they have no choice but to jump to the surface for a moment. The bears are in the river from above, waiting for them to jump to the surface to catch them with their snout and take their feast.

Just as the bear is waiting, thus the faithful who attend a liturgical ceremony must be waiting to take advantage of the grace that comes to us from God. If he is distracted, he will not take advantage, they will escape them: it can be a prayer, an act of contrition, a blessing, etc. Pope Francis exhorts us to know the meaning of the liturgy in order to participate vividly. It will be easier for us, he says, if we better understand the euchological texts. But what is eucology? Let’s see.

To think

Eucology has its roots in two Greek words: euche, meaning “prayer” and logos that is speech, word, treatise… Thus, eucology is the treatise that studies sentences and the laws that govern their formulation. The set of these texts is called eucological deposit.

To live

In a liturgical celebration it is important to understand, for example, who we are addressing. The texts distinguish which divine Person in particular. For example, if we look at the opening prayer of the Mass, it is always addressed to God the Father, and ends by resorting to the intercession of Jesus Christ: “Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you…”. Thus, the Liturgy leads us to treat each of the three divine Persons. In our prayer, we can distinguish each of the divine Persons.

Saint Josemaría tells us: “The heart needs, then, to distinguish and adore each one of the divine Persons. In some way, it is a discovery, the one made by the soul in supernatural life, like those of a little creature that opens its eyes to existence. And she entertains herself lovingly with the Father and with the Son and with the Holy Spirit… (Cf. Friends of God, n.306). ([email protected])