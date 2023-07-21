excited she is Emily Cinnamonthe daughter of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, since she already had her official debut as a model and on Instagram she shows how she looked in it, which was based on stages in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Emily Cinnamon surprises with her youth and beauty, as she is in the age of illusions and is happy with life in this experience that comes into her life unexpectedly.

Emily Cinnamon Alvarez, daughter of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarezis 15 years old and debuted as a catwalk model in an intermodas show that celebrated the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Jalisco state.

Emily Alvarez She paraded at the event in an impressive dress designed by Carolina Vázquez, in gold and black, and she looks impressive on her first catwalk.

In an interview with ‘Ventaneando’, Emily shares how this unexpected invitation came to her:

“My mother told me: ‘they are talking to me so that you represent the 200-year-old dress of Jalisco,’ and the first thing that came to mind was that my father did the 200-year-old fight of Jalisco and well, in another way, that is not related to sports, I am representing the state of Jalisco.”

Regarding her plans for the future, Emily says that at the moment she is only interested in continuing training horsemanship and concentrating on his studies.

Also in ‘Window’ This is Karen Beltran, Emily’s mom.and shares her happiness to see her daughter on a special occasion enjoying being a runway model and would be willing to support her if she wants to pursue modeling or show business.

“I wouldn’t refuse if she decides at the time, I’ve always been there for her, to support her, horses are her top, so I don’t think it’s so easy to leave them.”

Emily Cinnamon, daughter of ‘Canelo’, modeled on the night of Tuesday, July 18, and some images alluding to the event are shared on social networks in which everyone had “their eyes on”.

The beauty of Emily, daughter of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, in her debut as a model (VIDEO)

