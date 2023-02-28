They are plant, mushroom, lichen and human in one. They move slowly – like willow branches in the wind. They are alone, but at the same time together: they intertwine, cling to a tree trunk, forest floor, a back, an armpit. Sand chafes their feet and hands as they crab-walk toward the water.

On The Milk of Dreams – the main exhibition during the Venice Biennale – showed the Lithuanian Eglé Budvytytė (1981) and Marija Olšauskaitė (1989) who live in Amsterdam Song from the Compost: Mutating Bodies, Imploding Stars. The two made this video work from 2020 in the nature reserve of the unworldly beautiful Curonian Spit: a spit of land that lies about a hundred kilometers off the coast of Lithuania and Russia. The Schoorwal consists of the highest ‘walking’ dunes in Europe. Sandwiched between the snow-white sand is coniferous forest, with a birch here and there. If you climb up on such a dune, the partly fresh, partly salty water stretches out on both sides.

Song from the Compost is now running for the first time in the Netherlands. This is remarkable, because after her education at the Rietveld Academy in Amsterdam and the Piet Zwart Institute in Rotterdam, Budvytytė has had an impressive series of international exhibitions and residencies. Her work was better known outside the Netherlands than within it.

The performance Song Sing Soil by Eglé Budvytytė (1981) and Marija Olšauskaitė in the Vleeshal, Middelburg.

Photo Gunnar Meier



Fortunately, De Vleeshal in Middelburg is now making up for that loss grandiosely with the screening of Song from the Compost in super-large format, and a new sound performance that evolves during the exhibition Song Sing Soil. By the way Song from the Compost is rotated, the work – with all its surrealistic details – comes into its own even better than in the cramped black box where the work was shown in Venice last year. The creatures that Budvytytė and Olšauskaitė perform in both works can be called ‘cyborgs’. Their scanty clothing does not hide the fact that they are human, but they are neuter. In Song from the Compost is the clothing half decayed on purpose; in Sing Song Soil it consists partly of a weaving of safety pins.

Sing Song Soil is just as fairytale like the movie Song from the Compost. Three performers enter into a slow love affair with three trampolines set up in space. There is no jumping: the trampolines are rather a platform on which the performers make contact with the ground. Because land is the starting point of Budvytytė and Olšauskaitė. Growth takes place on the ground, but also rotting. And neither is bad, good, tasty or dirty.

The electronic music and poetic lyrics that accompany the two works subtly show commitment. That commitment is about loss of biodiversity, the depletion of the earth, the rich, who can sometimes be served as steak themselves. And of course it’s also about the power of fertile soil: about its ability to fix things and transform them into something else.

Visual arts Lithuanian art in the Vleeshal Song Sing Soil: Eglé Budvytytė & Marija Olšauskaitė. Until 2/4 in De Vleeshal, Middelburg. Performances on April 1 and 4, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Information: Vleeshal.nl