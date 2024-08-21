Social media is often flooded with promotions and savings tips for retail store consumers everywhere USA. Dollar Tree It is famous for offering similar products to those of the first brands for a much lower price which can be found in another store.

According to the criteria of

This is the case of a beauty product, which the content creator, Katie Lawsonshowed on his social networks. It is a Kissable Acne Cleanserwhich is sold in Dollar Tree stores for as little as US$1.25. This product can be found at Target at US$9.48almost 80% more expensive.

However, it should be noted that this is a “dupe”, the term that It is used to describe a similar productbut not top brand. In the case of Target, it is the Oil-Free salicylic acid acne fighting face washfrom the brand NeutrogenaThe curious thing is that both items have very similar packaging.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the same product, It is more expensive in different storesas Kissable Oil appears in Amazon for US$6.99 and in Walmartthe three-unit pack at US$24.99 (US$8.33 each); versus $1.25 at Dollar Tree, that’s a huge difference.

Beauty products are a bargain at Dollar Tree

It is not the only beauty product that is on sale in these stores, which in Other sites are incredibly expensive. Another Dollar Tree user posted a lipstick very similar to the one you can find at Sephora by US$1.25. While the B-Pure one was at this price, the other one from Kasport is at US$18.

The famous chain of stores has gained a lot of popularity due to offers imitations of high-end productsfor a lower cost and with similar quality. Currently, It has more than 16,000 stores in 48 states. in the United States.