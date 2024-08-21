According to the criteria of
However, it should be noted that this is a “dupe”, the term that It is used to describe a similar productbut not top brand. In the case of Target, it is the Oil-Free salicylic acid acne fighting face washfrom the brand NeutrogenaThe curious thing is that both items have very similar packaging.
On the other hand, it should be noted that the same product, It is more expensive in different storesas Kissable Oil appears in Amazon for US$6.99 and in Walmartthe three-unit pack at US$24.99 (US$8.33 each); versus $1.25 at Dollar Tree, that’s a huge difference.
Beauty products are a bargain at Dollar Tree
It is not the only beauty product that is on sale in these stores, which in Other sites are incredibly expensive. Another Dollar Tree user posted a lipstick very similar to the one you can find at Sephora by US$1.25. While the B-Pure one was at this price, the other one from Kasport is at US$18.
The famous chain of stores has gained a lot of popularity due to offers imitations of high-end productsfor a lower cost and with similar quality. Currently, It has more than 16,000 stores in 48 states. in the United States.
