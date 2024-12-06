The province of Malaga It is one of the most majestic in all of Spain, and in this part of Andalusia you can see everything from almost paradisiacal beaches to sublime ones. natural environments indoor. In addition, there you can visit a multitude of so-called ‘white towns’, those towns whose sessile-colored houses contrast with the greenery of the vegetation that surrounds them.

Between the Serranía de Ronda, the Costa del Sol and Campo de Gibraltar one of those fantastic towns is located in which its narrow streets seem to clash with the immensity of nature what’s around him: municipality of Casares is a beautiful town adjacent to the province of Cádiz that combines all the clichés of these spectacular towns with white houses.

What to see in Casares: from the castle to Blas Infante’s house

Casares Castle (Málaga) Tourism Casares

The 8,000 inhabitants of Casares can boast of having a impressive architectural heritage, starting with the ruins of its Arab castle. Built at the top of the massif, its origins date back to the 13th century according to the town’s tourist portal, and the difficulty of the terrain on which it was built makes it have a very irregular shape. Today only one remains standing part of the wall and the Alcázar, but within the walls you can still visit some buildings that were erected later.

In fact, within the castle grounds is the Church of the Incarnation, one of the most important temples in Casares: its simplicity makes this 16th century building even more special, which has its origins in a small convent that was built decades ago. Already in the Plaza Mayor of the town are located the Hermitage of San Sebastián and the Fountain of Carlos III, two other tourist attractions of the municipality.

Casares Street Jaime D. Trivino / Casares Tourism

Casares not only has beautiful buildings, but it was also the place of birth from one of the most influential people in the history of Andalusia: Blas Infante. The father of Andalusianism was born in one of the many white houses in the town, and you can find numerous references to the essayist on the streets of the town. Of course, outside the urban layout you can also find numerous enclaves of tremendous historical importance.

Outside Casares: from historic places to great beaches

As noted on the Andalusian tourism page, the findings found in the different caves of Casares suggest that there was already a human settlement in Prehistory, although the germ of the town as such dates back to the Roman era; In fact, on a promontory on the outskirts of the town, vestiges of what could be the ancient city of Lacippus, a city that during said period of time had enormous prosperity.

Hedionda Baths in Casares Tourism Casares

Furthermore, on the same page there is also a legend (refuted) about the origin of Lycippus: it is said that Julius Caesar founded it after bathing in one of the most spectacular places around Casares, which is none other than the Hedionda Baths: a spectacular complex of sulfur pools where you can also find a 16th century bridge.





Casares is located very close to the Mediterranean, so just a few kilometers from the urban center you can enjoy beaches as beautiful as the Playa Chica, Playa Piedra or Paloma or Playa de la Sal (where you can see an imposing tower). But if you prefer to make a hiking route Due to the inland nature, on the outskirts of the town there are several paths that run through incredible landscapes.

