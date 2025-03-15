The beautiful town that is within a medieval castle and is perfect to visit during Holy Week

His imposing Castle, his cobbled streets and his natural environment make him a perfect place for a medieval touch. What makes Castellar de la Frontera one of the most charming corners of our geography is its history and the peculiarity of being within a medieval fortress. Spring is one of the best stations for you to enjoy this environment in the province of Cádiz without the suffocating heat of summer.

The tallest castle in Spain measures 47 meters and is in this province of Andalusia

Unlike other villages, wrapped houses, cobbled streets and flowery corners are fully integrated into this old medieval fortress. Therefore, it is not surprising that Castellar was declared a historical-artistic monument in 1963 and is part of the list of the most beautiful peoples in Spain since 2019, according to the Junta de Andalucía.

From the Nasrid kingdom to the present

In short, Castellar de la Frontera is a destination that surprises with its history and its beauty. Either to travel its castle or get lost in nature, this Cadiz corner is a jewel that deserves to be discovered. According to Tourism of Andalusia, there is no evidence of the existence of a population in Castellar until the Muslims arrived in it in the twelfth century although the Muslim people called it Al-Qasr.

From then on and until the conquest in the mid-fifteenth century, the ancient Al-Qasr was the protagonist of the clashes between Muslims and Christians. As a curious fact, the battles for the conquest of the territory were what gave the name Castellar. When a border area between the two villages is once, the name of the town unites the term ‘Castellar’, where there is a castle, and that of the border.

At present, it is formed by two population centers: the old town of Castellar, which is located within the strength of the medieval castle, and the new town, built in 1971. It was then that most of the inhabitants were transferred to this new urban nucleus, located a few kilometers from the castle. In Castellar Nuevo you can find the most modern area with shops and other services.

Although these two nuclei are the most prominent, the town also has the Almoraima. It was in 1603 when the Mercedaria order builds the convent of San Miguel de la Almoraima. Since then, the friars remain there until the mid -seventeenth century, when the convent passed to the Duke of Medinaceli, who made him a recess and hunting farm.

Villa de Castellar de la Frontera





If you dare to visit this dream place, tour the castle and lose yourself in its streets, it is undoubtedly the first thing you should point on your list. A walk inside its walls will offer you spectacular views to the Los Alcornocales Natural Park and, even in the clear days, you can see the Strait of Gibraltar and the African coast. There is no doubt that the main attraction of Castellar de la Frontera is its Fortaleza Castle, whose origins are in the thirteenth century, in the era of clashes between Muslims and Christians.

The fortress was raised by the Arabs with the purpose of controlling the strategic step of the Strait of Gibraltar, a key point from where they began the expansion through the Iberian Peninsula. At that time, it was part of the defensive line established by the kingdom of Taifas de Algeciras. But over time, the Christian nobility took the strength. From then on the town was in the hands of the Condes de Castellar, who subsequently restored and strengthened it.

As for its architecture, the plant is irregularly and has a walled enclosure with barbacanas and towers. Among them, those of the entrance for their defensive elements that protect access to the castle. In addition, it has the courtyard of arms where you can walk through a real puzzle of white houses and narrow streets full of flowers. In your visit, you can also contemplate the Alcázar of the Condes de Castellar, with the Torre del Tribute, the City Council and the Church of the Divine Salvador, of Baroque style.

Los Alcornocales Park





Next to the historical and monumental heritage, Castellar de la Frontera also stands out for its natural attractions. Located in the field of Gibraltar, almost the entire municipal term is included in the Los Alcornocales Natural Park. This paradise of nature is an essential destiny for lovers of hiking, wildlife and rural tourism. His forests and routes make Castellar an ideal place to enjoy one of the most magical corners of Andalusia.

With more than 170,000 hectares, this park houses one of the most extensive and best preserved alcornocals in Europe, in addition to rivers, mountains and a unique biodiversity.

The last Roman emperor was born in a town in Segovia that has one of the most beautiful castles in Spain



Of all the routes throughout the territory of the Park, in Castellar de la Frontera you can opt for the Monarch butterfly route. This is one of the most interesting routes you can do in Los Alcornocales and receives that name because in this area is the only colony of this type of butterflies. In addition, this simple route has 12 kilometers, perfect to make it as a family, and whose route follows the riverbank of the Guadarranque River.