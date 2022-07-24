Many dogs in shelters live the experience of being passed in front of potential adopters but who do not stop and choose another four-legged. As the years go by, many furry ones seem to lose hope of being able to enjoy the exclusive love of a family. And this experience was lived by Bear, a dog who had already experienced the difficulties of being a stray on the streets of Texas: he, four-legged 11 years old, had arrived in June in the Barc Animal Shelter, but now he didn’t even get up anymore. his head, resigned to a sad fate. Yes, because, as often happens with the dogs of some shelters in the United States, Bear had already been included in the list of non-adoptable animals and therefore destined for euthanasia.

«It was one of the 28 lives that had to be suppressed that day – the volunteer tells The Dodo -. It’s amazing that a dog like him made it on the euthanasia list. His personality is perfect to be adopted: he is a calm and friendly dog ​​».

And it was Garvis himself who understood Bear’s qualities in one of the few possibilities to take him for a walk: «We discovered a dog who suddenly knew how to tremble, who loved being outside and who loved love – says the woman -. We don’t have much chance of getting them out of the cage, meeting them with other dogs and seeing how they behave outside. And clearly they are very different, as Bear’s case has shown: he behaves well on a leash, so calm and loose that you could practically leave him. He knew how to sit and fidget. ‘

The excellent dog quickly became a favorite of Garvis who went out of his way to find him a family and adopt him: «Are you kidding me with those eyes ?! I love him – he wrote on Facebook in one of the many messages he dedicated to him -. Once we got out, he got five years younger! “

And showing Bear’s true personality outside the shelter worked: the dog found his forever home an hour before his expected euthanasia. He now he can live the life he has always wanted, full of hope and love.

