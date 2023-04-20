Last Saturday he kicked off the new season of chinese soccer league. However, compared to what has been in vogue in recent years, it seems that the business and the hype exercised by football in the Asian country is gradually deflating, with the Super League almost on the brink.

The numbers, on the other hand, speak very clearly: in the last three years about forty teams went bankrupt and some of these had contracted debts for hundreds of millions of dollars, causing cascading critical issues which were then also reflected on other operators of market, extra football

But why has Chinese football been the protagonist of such an evident swing? And what does the future hold for the sport?

The great projects of Chinese football

To understand what happened to Chinese football, we need to take a step back to 2015, when President Xi Jinping took power in China and, as a great fan of the sport, announced theambitious plan to raise the Chinese men’s national team to be the best in Asia by 2030 and one of the best in the world by 2050.

Although it is not possible to know whether the 2050 objective will be achieved, it is certain that halfway through the first of the two targets, the achievement of this objective is quite far off: in the FIFA ranking, China is in 80th place, while the The football system is constantly affected by bankruptcies, corruptions and scandals.

Thinking in financial terms alone, and leaving aside for the moment the purely sporting aspect, it is a disappointing investment: just consider that between 2015 and 2022, Chinese clubs spent over two billion dollars on bookings alone, which in exchange $600 million in revenue was achieved.

A gigantic hole, created above all in the first years of life of the “new” Chinese football, when the clubs came to spend up to six hundred million dollars a year in the transfer market.

The total value of the teams is now less than two hundred million euros and of the many foreign champions who had been signed by the clubs over the years, only the Brazilian Oscar remained. At national level, the men’s team now boasts only one World Cup (in 2002).

The first failures of Chinese football

For Chinese football, therefore, things have changed rapidly and the changes have taken place in the space of a very few years. From the point of maximum expansion, in which Chinese football catalysed the attention of operators, investors and fans – it is enough to remember how often Chinese football matches ended up at the center of the schedules of bookmakers who guaranteed best betting bonuses precisely tying them to the outcome of the Super League matches – today the football of the Asian country seems a distant relative of that of the last decade.

Investments have in fact gradually decreased and, with them, international and local interest in the Chinese championship has also decreased. In addition, precisely because of the deflating of this business, the budgets of the teams have gone into constant difficulty. The Chinese government’s zero Covid-19 policy seems to have done the rest, causing the disappearance of some of the clubs that more than others had made the fortune of Chinese football in its first years of “new” life, such as Chongqing Liangjian Athletic, a of the historic formations of the championship, now bankrupt and with outstanding debts of over one hundred million dollars.

In short, billions of dollars of investments, big bets on football schools and stadiums, but nothing solid and lasting has been achieved by Beijing. On closer inspection, the only positive news seems to come from women’s football: the national team won the Asian Cup last year by beating South Korea in the final. Paradoxically, the Chinese women’s soccer movement – which, although it has received much less investment than the men’s club – seems to be in better shape.