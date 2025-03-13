The beautiful medieval town between sea and mountain that you must visit in Euskadi

On the coast of Gipuzkoa, where the Cantabrian Sea meets a mountainous landscape that surrounds its small villages with a unique charm, Hondarribia rises. This picturesque municipality, which has been witnessing the traces of history, remains one of the most coveted destinations for lovers of medieval tourism and Basque culture.

The seven natural wonders that you can enjoy on a visit to Navarra

Its old town, surrounded by an imposing wall, seems arrested in time, allowing visitors to immerse themselves on a trip to the past while they travel their cobbled streets and admire the traditional architecture of their colored houses.

Hondarribia is not just a tourist destination, it is an experience that is lived from the moment its medieval door crosses. His geographical situation, right on the border with France and for the Bidasoa River, gives it a mixture of cultural influences that are reflected in its gastronomy, traditions and architecture.

The picturesque fishing port, the majesty of his hamlet and the tranquility that is breathed in its streets offers the visitor a vision that seems taken from a medieval story. It is impossible not to be attracted to the beauty of a people who have managed to preserve its essence over the centuries.





A walled old helmet

Going down from the Plaza de Armas to the lower part of the city, with the bay of Txingudi as a backdrop, you quickly reach the vibrant neighborhood of the Navy, considered the pulsating nucleus of Hondarribia. This picturesque area, which was originally a fishing neighborhood, still retains the traditional white wall houses adorned with balconies, windows and countervanas painted in tones of red, green and blue.

It is said that fishermen used the remaining paint of their ships to give life to the facades of their homes, which has made the neighborhood recognized as an artistic historical monument.

When touring the lively streets of Santiago and San Pedro, the energy and bustle of the Navy are perceived. The wide avenues, full of stores, bars and restaurants, invite you to enjoy the typical pintxos and the fresh fish of the bay, which creates a perfect contrast with the serenity of the historic center, offering visitors a unique experience that fuses tradition and modernity.

Beyond its architectural and landscape charm, Hondarribia is also a place full of stories and legends. The town has been the scene of important historical episodes, such as the battle of Hondarribia in 1638, where Spanish troops managed to defend the city of French attacks.

In the old town you can still see traces of that time, such as the strength of Carlos V, which offers a view of the people and the bay. In addition, local secrets and legends, such as the history of the House of Sancho, give a mysterious air to the streets of Hondarribia, making every corner of the town a different story.





People’s parties

The main holiday of Hondarribia is the boast, which is celebrated on September 8 in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Patroness of the town. This colorful parade has its origin in a vote made after the victory over the French army during the siege of 1638. In gratitude for the divine intervention, the inhabitants of Hondarribia would promise to celebrate this event annually to remember that resistance.

Thus, every year, the boast becomes a folkal staging that recalls the old foral militias. During the event, thousands of people parade through the streets dressed in traditional costumes, recreating an environment loaded with local history, devotion and pride. This day, the streets of the city are filled with music, color and fervor, creating a unique atmosphere that attracts both premises and tourists.





Tradition and modernity fuses in its streets

The charm of Hondarribia is not only limited to its medieval architecture. The streets of the historic center are full of life thanks to the mixture of tradition and modernity that characterizes this small municipality.

In its squares and streets, you can find a wide variety of bars and restaurants that offer the best of Basque cuisine, such as the typical pintxos, a tradition that has turned the region into a culinary reference.

Murals that transform villages: a trip through urban art of rural Spain



The fishing port, meanwhile, is full of bars and taverns that invite you to taste fresh products of the sea while the sunset is contemplated.