To honor the memory of Tommaso D’agostino, L’Aquila decided to name the kindergarten he attended and where he lost his life after him

Not that it was needed to keep the little boy’s memory alive Thomas D’Agostino to all the inhabitants of L’Aquila, but from today there is one more reason to do so. To unveil the initiative of the capital city of Abruzzo, in honor of the child who died in May in the courtyard of his nursery, the mayor Pierluigi Biondi.

What happened in L’Aquila last year May 18can never be erased from the memory of the people of L’Aquila, of the Abruzzi and of all those whose hearts were shattered on that cursed day.

Everything had occurred in a few moments and without anyone being able to do anything to avoid it.

One mom, one 38 year old woman of Bulgarian origin, he had parked his car outside the May Day kindergarten. She had left her 12-year-old son in the car and got out to pick up her other two daughters, twin girls from the school.

Inadvertently, the little boy left in the car has unrestrained the car, which consequently began an unstoppable race towards the descent in front.

The aforementioned descent led straight towards a gate, not anchored to the ground, behind which there were the pupils of the nursery playing in the yard.

6 children remained crushed from the station wagon. One of them, just the little Tommaso D’Agostino di soli 4 years, He did not make it. He died during the ambulance ride that was supposed to take him to the San Salvatore hospital.

The kindergarten will have the name of Tommaso D’Agostino

The Prosecutor’s Office obviously has opened an investigation for what happened that May 18th. The only one registered in the register of suspects, at the moment, is the owner of the car.

Even if the appraisals carried out and of which the results are expected, they could also make us finish the same school. This is if it is confirmed that all building safety regulations had not been implemented.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, the city of L’Aquila has an initiative made official to honor the memory of little Thomas. To explain what will happen, it was the mayor Pierluigi Biondiwho wrote on his Facebook profile: