On December 9, Ilia Topuria visited the Alcázar theater in Madrid to conduct an interview on the Cope network. In addition to the multiple sports exclusives he said, the UFC champion wanted to carry out a solidarity initiative. The price of admission for that interview consisted of bringing a toy, which would be donated to sick children. In total there were around 700 people at that event, and each and every one of the toys has been delivered.

Well, this past Tuesday, the Hispanic-Georgian, accompanied by his wife Gio and Juanma Castaño, went to deliver the presents at the La Paz Hospital, the Rey Juan Carlos de Móstoles Hospital, in Parla, in Villalba and the Jiménez Díaz Foundation of the capital of Madrid. «Very nice but also very hard», Juanma Castaño explained about the visit.

All of them were talking and sharing a moment with the children that they will never forget. They also prayed together for give them strength. «It doesn’t matter what moment you are going through, if you are healthy, everything is perfect. It is surprising to think that these people would change any of your problems if you gave them the opportunity that you have right now,” Ilia and Gio said in an Instagram post.

In addition, they carried out an exercise in which they wrote down their wishes for the future, and the majority agreed with it: «Health and the opportunity to return to their families», explained the couple in the post. “Today we take with us indelible memories thanks to these boys and girls who are an example of struggle,” says Juanma Castaño. The journalist also remembered the work that health workers do in these situations, and emphasizes the strength of young people who fight against these diseases. Without a doubt, this day will remain in the children’s memories, and will give them motivation to go ahead.