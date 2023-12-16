The flowers that were in front of Giulia Cecchettin's house: donated by her father to the nursery to support her expenses

Also for the flowers that many had placed in front of his house Giulia Cecchettin, they will serve a good cause. They will have to help the nuns cover the costs of the local nursery school. It was his father, Gino Cecchettin, who donated them.

Unfortunately, the 22-year-old lost her life on the evening of11 November, at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. The latter is currently locked up in the prison of Verona.

Giulia Cecchettin had decided to end that relationship August of this year. He couldn't stand it any longer jealousy and obsession of the boy towards him.

However, for fear that he might make an extreme gesture on himself, she decided to continue having relationships. For this reason, from the story of her friend, perhaps because she had said no to him too many times, on the evening of November 11th, she decided to go out with him.

Together they went to the Marghera shopping centre, because she had to do some acquisitions and then they stopped to eat in there. Nobody knows well, but probably due to yet another refusal on the part of Giulia, Filippo, once near the girl's house, began to attack her.

A second attack was recorded by a camera in the industrial area of ​​Fossò. Giulia lost her life due to several blows that the boy inflicted on her, this is what emerged from the autopsy. Subsequently Turetta has hidden the body in the area near Lake Barcis and tried to escape.

Giulia Cecchettin's father's gift to the nursery

For 7 long days everyone hoped to be able to embrace again the girl, but it was only on Saturday 18 November that they found her body. Since that moment, many people have gone to the family's house, even just to place a flower or a soft toy.

After the funeral, Giulia's father and her entire family said they are trying to go after you. However, Gino Cecchettin was keen to make a beautiful gesture.

He chose to to donate all the bouquets of flowers that they had placed in front of the house, to donate them to the parish nursery in the village. Sister Alessandra Michelottostarted an initiative called: “A flower, a gift: Giulia Cecchettin!” In practice the nuns have arranged all the flowers and will soon sell them with free offering, in order to support all the expenses of nursery school.