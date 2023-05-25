Stefano Fragione and Fabiola Napoli lost their lives during their honeymoon in a plane crash. Their bodies never found

After 15 years, the family members of Stefano Fragione and Fabiola Naples, have a grave to mourn them over. A very important gesture for the family, who didn’t get to say goodbye for the last time.

The sad story of Stefano Fragione and Fabiola Napoli has happened 15 years agoin 2008. The newly weds were on their honeymoon when they became involved in a plane crash in Venezuela.

The vehicle was found in 2013, 5 years later, in Carribean Sea during a survey operation of the area. However, the bodies of travelers are not never been found. Stefano and Fabiola’s family never got the chance to say goodbye and see them for the last time.

After 15 years, a tombstone for Stefano Fragione and Fabiola Napoli

Today, after 15 years, one has been posted tombstone in the cemetery of Albano and finally all their loved ones have a place to mourn and remember them day after day. Theirs should have been a honeymoon to remember and tell everyone. No one would ever have imagined that unjust tragedy. They traveled on a twin-engine Let 410 of the Transaven company.

Many of us needed this corner in which to remember with a smile Fabiola and Stefano who tragically disappeared in Los Roques. Their smile will remain in our hearts, their passage on earth will not be forgotten, their souls will always be by our side.

These are the words of one of the family members during the ceremony for that long-awaited last goodbye.

The two newly weds rest together in the sea and continue to love each other happily in Paradise with their souls. So those who love them imagine them, always united and with a smile. Thus they will live on in the hearts of all those who have had the privilege of knowing and loving them.

Family members will now be able to commemorate them whenever they feel like it they will feel the need. They will always have a place to talk to them.