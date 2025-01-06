Teruel is the city ​​of love and he hasn’t earned that name for nothing. This recognition is due to the legend of two lovers who died after an impossible relationship and one last kiss. Since that moment, his story is remembered every year in a celebration in which the urban center travels to the Middle Ages to commemorate his life.

Isabel and Diego, the Lovers of Teruellie happy and united in the city’s Mausoleum, where two marble tombs represent the union of young people. Located in one of the churches most beautiful in Teruelshould be a mandatory stop for everyone who visits the province.

St. Peter’s Church

Interior of the church of San Pedro. Lovers of Teruel Foundation

When you walk through the center of Teruel, you can come across numerous historical buildings that leave everyone who discovers them speechless. One of them is the St. Peter’s Churcha temple that houses the Mausoleum of Lovers and whose construction dates back to the 14th century. With a single ship and side chapelsis a true architectural marvel.

Mudejar style and open to the outside with arches typical of medieval times, this church It has been restored several times. In the 18th century the main door was changed, placing the large portal that it has today. During It was closed to the public for ten years. to undertake the necessary renovations so that today it is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the city.

Saint Peter’s tower

Saint Peter’s Tower. Lovers of Teruel Foundation

The tower located next to this church it is older than the temple itself. The origin of this construction dates back to the 13th century, when its more than 25 meters high were also built in the Mudejar style. It is the oldest tower in the city and has a sober and elegant decoration with glass and brick ceramics.

It is really a gate-tower, since beneath it there is a vaulted passage through which it is possible to pass and through which numerous people cross every day to contemplate its beauty from below and to approach the Mausoleum. It is divided into three floors and it is possible to ascend its 74 steps to the top to see the ancient bells. From the interior you can reach the andito, where appreciate the church, its rose window and the stained glass windows.

Sign up for our Travel Newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world.