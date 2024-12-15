The Manchester City fans supported Pep Guardiola, unable to find the key to the team mired in a bad streak of only one victory in the last ten games, and gave him a shout-out before the derby against Manchester United: “More than a coach”.

The Spanish coach, who is experiencing his worst period as a coach, received the affection of his team, who remembered the titles he has won at City and they showed their support for a game that could put them within six points of the Premier League leader, Liverpool, who has one game less.

In addition, the fans also showed banners with lfour Premier Leagues in a row that this team has conquered, the only one in the history of England to achieve it.

“Four in a row, you’ll never make it”wrote the ‘Sky Blues’ on one of the backgrounds.