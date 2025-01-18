Portugal It is a country of contrasts, of extensive culture and dream landscapes. The cities of Lisbon and Porto are the ones that attract the most tourists, but by taking a route through the entire Portuguese territory you will be able to discover countless corners that go unnoticed but that all visitors completely fall in love with.

A perfect example is the town of Lamegoa city with character, with unique architecture and a historical legacy that has marked the country’s identity. Located near the Douro, in the Viseo district, it is perfect for a day trip from Porto.

The history of Lamego

The origins of the city of Lamego date back to the Roman timeswhen it was baptized as Lamecum. The Visigoths gave it great importance by converting it into the seat of the bishopric; However, its time of splendor came in the 18th century, when a high quality wine.

Lamego (Portugal). Getty Images/iStockphoto

After Muslim domination, in 1057 it was reconquered by Ferdinand the Great of Castile, great-grandfather of Afonso Henriquesthe first king of Portugal, who would be crowned right here. Witness of those medieval times is the castle that watches over the city from above. The enclosure is made up of a large front tower and a walled enclosure with two access gates: the Puerta de los Fuegos and the Puerta del Sol.

What else to visit in the city

In addition to the fortress, it is worth visiting the cathedral which began to be built in 1159 on an old chapel dedicated to San Sebastian. The monumental tower next to the main façade remains in Romanesque style, with great beauty and under the Manueline canons. In the Modern Age, the Mannerist cloister and a new Baroque main chapel were added.

Lamego Cathedral. iStock

On the other hand, it is also worth visiting the Church of the Convent of Santa Cruzwith its two bell towers, traditional tiles and beautiful chapels with gold decorations, highlighting that of the Sagrada Familia. Another essential point is the 18th century palace which was the seat of the bishops of Lamego and now houses the city museum.





But the monument that takes the most photographs from tourists is none other than the majestic baroque sanctuary of Our Lady of Remedies located 600 meters high on the Santo Estêvão mountain. We will reach it via impressive stairs with 686 steps that hundreds of pilgrims climb every year, especially on September 8, the day of the Nativity of the Virgin.

Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora dos Remédios. Luis Pedrosa

How to get to Lamego

He car ride from the city of Porto to Lamego is approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes on the A4.

