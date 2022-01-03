Very little is missing for the arrival of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the next role-playing game that will introduce many innovations (and real revolutions) in the well-known series of Japanese Pokémon RPGs.

The new video is a spot popped up from what appears to be Nintendo’s South African channel (but we’re not entirely sure), showing us some little news and beauties of the Hisui region. For the writer, this is a video that increases the hype even more about this mysterious Pokémon game, which we can’t wait to try. The Sinnoh of the past seems full of mysteries and natural beauty just waiting to be discovered.

We remind you that all those who book Pokémon Legends: Arceus will receive the Cursed Fox Mask before May 9, 2022, inspired by Zoroark.

We also remind you that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will arrive on Nintendo Switch on January 28; you can pre-order it at this link. Let us know what you think of this renewed Sinnoh on our Facebook group. If you want to know what we think of this new title, on this page find an in-depth study on how this title will change the Pokémon series.