EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The first time his family heard him speak Kichwa was rapping. Sumay Cachimuel was 14 years old. He was with his cousins ​​at his house in Otavalo, in the Andean province of Imbabura, and the young people stood in front of his entire family and began to sing. “They only saw us and, sometimes, they even laughed at the songs or what we said,” says Cachimuel, who is now 33 years old. “In addition to singing this type of music, they listened to someone rap in Kichwa who they had never heard speak in their native language,” he reflects, sitting in the studio of Daniel Proaño, one of the members of Los Nin.

Almost ten years after that scene, this Kichwa rap group has managed to merge this genre with its mother tongue in a country where 3.5% of its population speaks it and where racism is structural. The Nin are a mix of cultures, Andean instruments and beats of hip hop. Through rap, they narrate themes that closely experience identity, migration and politics. Their name, Los Nin means “Those who say” in Kichwa. “We are the ones who talk, the ones who mention,” explain Cachimuel and Proaño.

Cachimuel is sitting in the studio in Cotacachi, where he records his beats with Proaño and the other five members of the group. He is wearing baggy pants, a loose white T-shirt, and Nike sneakers. As in his videos, there is no lack of a flat-visored cap and a red scarf, which he wears tied to his wrist; two tattoos on his arms: one that says Sumay, and another of a person with the mask of the aya huma (spirit head). From the city of Otavalo, Cachimuel is Kichwa, one of the 14 indigenous nationalities of Ecuador. It is the most numerous in the country: they have a presence in the Amazon and the Ecuadorian Sierra.

Daniel Proaño and Sumay Cachimuel, during an interview with EL PAÍS. KAREN TORO

Cachimuel's love for rap began when he was a child, with a school assignment. He had to make up a story and record himself telling it. Already at the age of 14, he began practicing freestyle with his friends from his neighborhood. He remembers that in one of those competitions they did, he got up on stage and began to improvise: “From then on I liked it and said: 'I'm going to continue doing it.'” Then his brother Tupac, another member of the group, began to do beats, and his brother-in-law to improvise in Kichwa. “He told me: 'You also write in Kichwa,' and I did. She came home from school, wrote and practiced.”

For Cachimuel, rap has been more than music. It has become a bridge: “It has helped me because before I did not speak or write in Kichwa.” He only understood it because his family spoke it every day. He didn't learn because he didn't want to, but because his older siblings had problems at school understanding the classes, which were taught in Spanish. “My brothers didn't want us to go through that and said that we had to speak Spanish better. They suffered a lot because they spoke more Kichwa,” he says.

Kichwa is the indigenous language with the largest number of speakers in Ecuador. Although the Constitution recognizes it as an official language, along with Shuar and Spanish, fewer and fewer people speak it. Only 3.5% (591,448) use it, according to data from the 2010 Census. This is not a problem exclusive to Ecuador. Discrimination for speaking an indigenous language occurs and is reflected in the data: in Latin America and the Caribbean, one in five indigenous peoples has already lost their native language, according to information from the World Bank.

Three of the albums produced by the Kichwa rap group Los Nin. KAREN TORO

Sociologist and professor at the Catholic University of Ecuador Alejandra Delgado explains that this shift, from Kichwa to Spanish, is understandable and is an example of a society that has reacted with discrimination to cultural diversity. “In that sense, it is not an individual decision, but a mechanism that has been generated for decades to confront discrimination and racism,” she elaborates. This happens, she says, because in Ecuador everything that is related to the indigenous worldview, cultural and social expressions—which have to do with their clothing, language and music—has meant discredit.

“The territories where we live, Cotacachi, Otavalo and Imbabura, are Kichwa and their traditions have always been present since we were children,” says Daniel Proaño, who self-identifies as a mestizo from Cotacachi. But, he admits that, despite that cultural closeness, they never taught him the language at school. In fact, he is off the radar of many schools. Proaño approached the Kichwa through music: “With the group I have dedicated myself to studying the language and the Andean culture.”

Kichwa rap has become a tool to reclaim and save the language. “Artistic productions in the mother tongue motivate speakers of that language to continue practicing and those who are not speakers become interested in learning,” explains Kichwa historian Arawi Ruiz. Sociologist Alejandra Delgado agrees that these are new ways that are being found to strengthen different identities in a globalized society.

Some of the tattoos of Sumay Cachimuel, singer of the rap group Los Nin. KAREN TORO

Ruiz, who is also a professor and researcher in politics, culture and education, highlights that this linguistic reproduction should not fall only on young people, both on the producers and consumers of rap. “The State is the one that must generate and have economic resources to finance these groups, otherwise these initiatives remain intentions and efforts, in which the State does not contribute a minimum,” he questions.

Cachimuel and Proaño have received a litany of criticism since they began making rap in Kichwa: “Mixing these two genres, these two cultures, has been very conflictive for people,” says Cachimuel. “We have been told by alienated cultural desecrators that if we do this we will leave Kichwa music, that young people have to follow what the elders have done,” he lists. Ruiz maintains that the idea that traditional genres exist must be debated. “Indigenous populations are seen as stagnant for some time and this is not the case because they also live in the 21st century,” he emphasizes. In addition, he says that now there are several groups of different musical genres such as rap, rock, reggaeton, pop and even trap.

“Before they only saw us as consumers of foreign culture,” Proaño highlights. There were young people from Otavalo wearing hip hop style clothes and listening to that music. “But there was no production in Kichwa, made by people from here. When this Los Nin thing started, another door opened: it was our own music, about our reality, but with elements of this other culture,” he says. Sociologist Alejandra Delgado points out that it is very important to take into account how this group, through this musical genre, has found a strategy for dialogue. “The reunion with the Kichwa through rap is one of the most illustrative manifestations of how this cultural strengthening can occur,” says Delgado.

The Nin during a session in a recording studio. KAREN TORO

It is almost 1:00 p.m. and a group of young people parade through the streets of downtown Otavalo: they are leaving their classes. Some are wearing their school uniform and others are wearing their pants and baggy t-shirts. “Now it is normal to see the wambritos [jóvenes] dressed like that, with their speakers listening to rap in Kichwa,” says Cahimuel. “Now they have that idea that I can also write, I want to do it. “It's like an achievement,” say “those who say it.”