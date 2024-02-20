In an announcement that resonated loudly through the halls of the film industry and captured the imagination of music fans around the world, it was revealed that The Beatles, the band that defined an era and transformed the global music landscape, will be the central theme of a new film saga. This series of biopics promises a deep dive into the lives of John Lennon, Paul MCCARTNEY, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and will offer a unique perspective on their personal stories, their revolutionary art and the enduring legacy they left in the world of music.

With the promise of high-calibre film direction and a detailed focus on each member of the iconic Liverpool quartet, this news has sparked fervent interest and anticipation among fans and film buffs alike. The fascination with The Beatles transcends generations and their music continues to inspire audiences of all ages, making this film saga one of the most anticipated in recent film history.

Who will direct The Beatles biopics?

The cinematic universe of the Beatles is in the process of preparing to bring the story of one of the most emblematic groups in music to the big screen. As indicated by the group itself through its social networks, the direction of these biographical films will be in charge of Sam Mendes British filmmaker who won an Oscar in 1999 for 'American Beauty'.

“I am honored to tell the story of the greatest rock band of all time and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” The filmmaker noted in the post that he was also in charge of important projects such as 'Skyfall' (2012), 'Spectre' (2015), '1917' (2019), among others.

This film saga of the Liverpool four will have the support of Sony Pictures. Tom Rothman, president and CEO of the company, expressed his excitement about this ambitious project and noted that the stories of “four young people who changed the world will shake audiences. “We look forward to breaking some rules with Sam’s unique artistic vision.”

What will The Beatles biopics be about?

Each film in the saga will focus on the lives and careers of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, members of the Liverpool quartet, individually, from their humble beginnings to their rise to world fame and the challenges they face. they faced both personally and professionally.

These biopics will seek to explore the complexities of each band member and highlight their unique contributions to the group and music in general. Additionally, the tapes are expected to delve into key moments of The Beatles as a band. This will include the creation of some of their most iconic albums and memorable live performances.

When will The Beatles biopics be released?

Movies about each member of the Beatles are scheduled to be released in theaters in 2027, but it is not yet known if they will be released simultaneously or at different times. Pippa Harris, one of the producers of the films, made known her desire for it to be a great cinematographic experience.

The Beatles film saga is scheduled to hit theaters in 2027. Photo: Apple Corps/Instagram The Beatles

“We intend for this to be a unique and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives that tell a unique story about the most acclaimed band of all time. “Having the blessing of The Beatles and Apple Corps to do this is an immense privilege,” said producer Harris.

