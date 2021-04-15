The topic says that some, the Beatles, were good children, bourgeois and conservative; and that the others, the Rolling Stones, were unbridled rebels that no one would want to marry their daughter to. They were the slogans of a well-designed image, which Londoners adopted as opposed to Liverpool: the longest hair, the dirtiest sound, the most insolent pose. In reality, the Beatles had humbler origins and in political radicalism no one beat Lennon. It is true that when some sang to love, others sang to sex; that some had more artistic ambition and the others, more energy; and that when the spiritual search led some to Hinduism, the others joined Satanism, more than anything to provoke. At one point in their careers, some of them locked themselves in the studio for a few years to innovate in authentic masterpieces; the others became the greatest rock and roll machine in history, still in operation.

They were rivals and they were close friends: the Beatles had started earlier, they helped the Stones take their first steps — Jagger and Richards are three years younger than Lennon and McCartney — and they opened many doors for them. They collaborated often: Lennon was the beatle closest to the Stones; Brian Jones was the most beatle of the five stones. They shared parties, substances, songs, trips, jealousy, conflicts. The Fab Four evolved very quickly, burning stages, and were shattered in 1970; the Stones were faithful for decades to their style, anchored in the blues.

The book BeatleStones. A duel, a winner (Editorial Milenio) tries to detail the coincidences and differences between the two fundamental bands of the second half of the 20th century. A singular work, since its authors are two French businessmen and music lovers: Yves Delmas is the president of Seur and Charles Gancel, musician and novelist. They wrote this book in a “lazy” way, over 10 years, passing each chapter for the other to complete. Delmas has a good command of the biographies and the cultural context of that time; Gancel also knows how to scrutinize chords, harmonies and bars, and draws attention to details suitable only for well-educated ears.

“There was no reference book on the biggest controversy in rock history. We wanted to resolve those after-dinner discussions about who is better, if Messi or Ronaldo, if the Beatles or the Stones ”, explains Delmas in a three-way conversation by videoconference. “We wanted to get rid of preconceptions, make it fun and as less subjective as possible. But there had to be a winner ”.

The winner does not wait long for the attentive reader. The duel is uneven because, in the years in which they coincided, the four from Liverpool were always ahead. “The Beatles were the biggest source of inspiration for the Stones. Without them, they would not have been the band that they were. The Beatles never took anything from the Stones. It was a one-sided influence, ”says Delmas. Even the Londoners logo, the famous fleshy mouth that sticks out its tongue, came out of a drawing by Alan Aldridge for a picture book of Beatles songs inspired by Day tripper. Bob Dylan or the Beach Boys had more of a mark in the Liverpool team’s career.

Illustration by Alan Aldrigde for the song ‘Day Tripper’ in the 1969 book ‘The Beatles Illustrated Lyrics’. MILLENNIUM

A very revealing year in this regard is 1967. When they released Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the most iconic album of the sixties counterculture, the Beatles were taken with the Beach Boys, a vocal group like them, who had just billed the monumental Pet Sounds. However, the Stones tried to ride the psychedelic wave with Their Satanic Majesties Request, a fiasco from which they learned a lesson they would never forget: not trying to replicate the steps of their great competitor. From there the Beatles go into decomposition (they maintain a high level, but each one goes their own way), while the Stones reaffirm their identity, with American roots, and chain four overwhelming albums, the best of their length. race: Beggars Banquet (1968), Let it bleed (1969), Sticky fingers (1971) and Exile in Main Street (1972).

The fight also has a winner in the direct field: the Stones sweep. The Beatles, although they had been very struggling since they were young in Hamburg and The Cavern, never achieved the excellence on stage that they did in the studio. They were the first to play a big stadium, New York’s Shea Stadium, in 1966. “But they weren’t taking any risks. They gave concerts of 45 to 50 minutes, without moving away from the sound of their records. They weren’t very creative on stage, “admits Delmas. “The Stones improved their songs live. They made long versions, with improvisation, we can say sublimated ”.

Paul and Linda McCartney, right, in the Stones’ dressing room with Mick Jagger and Bill Wyman, among others, in New York on June 19, 1978. Michael putland

But the authors of the book note that only songs that are more than four decades old are played at Stones concerts. The last memorable song of their satanic majesties, they point out, is Start me up, from 1981. To the point where they haven’t needed a new album to justify a tour for a long time. Jagger and Richards have not maintained a creative fecundity like that of Lennon-McCartney (plus Harrison). In less than a decade, the Beatles wrote about 200 songs, compared to just over 300 for the Stones … in 60 years.

Because the Beatles had retired from the scene — their last performance, in California, in August 1966 — the Stones wanted to demonstrate their might by gathering huge crowds. The turning point was the chaotic Altamont festival in 1969, which ended with the Hell’s Angels, inexplicably charged with security, stabbing and beating a spectator to death. The tragedy made them wake up. “The Stones realized right away that it had to be managed professionally, like a business,” says Gancel. They did so, filling large venues almost without pause until last year, when the pandemic forced them to stop.

Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger, at The Prince’s Trust concert in London in June 1986. Brian Cooke

What is the key to the Stones’ longevity versus Beatles who were only in the limelight from 1963 to 1969? Delmas responds: “The Beatles were like brothers, a four-headed monster. Together since they were teenagers, they had a very close and pure relationship. When that broke down it was like a divorce. It was never possible to put the band back together. The Stones is another story. They never had such a close personal relationship. They are a community of interests, a company. That’s why they last so long ”.

Final verdict? Gancel responds by turning the topic around. “The Beatles have been the most revolutionary in music. The Stones were the conservatives because they were always glued to the blues. ” Of course to the old bluesmenLike BB King, they were never in a hurry to grow old on stage. And there are Jagger, Richards, Watts and Wood, without hiding their wrinkles and going around the world with their rock and roll downloads. The Beatles’ career stopped in 1970 to leave a perfect record collection. Two giants, each in their own way. Fortunately, nothing forces you to choose between the two.