Together and apart, the Beatles have always had a talent for the unexpected. And now, in 2023, comes one of the most anticipated releases in its long and endless history: ‘Now And Then’, the last song of the Liverpool four, written and sung by John Lennon, developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, and finally completed by Paul and Ringo more than four decades later.

‘Now and Then’ will be available worldwide this November 2 through Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. The double-sided single brings together the latest song from the Beatles with the first: the band’s 1962 UK debut single, ‘Love me Do’, a truly fitting counterpart to bring ‘Now and Then’ full circle. Both songs are mixed in stereo and Dolby Atmos, and the release features original cover art by renowned artist Ed Ruscha. The new music video for ‘Now and Then’ will premiere on Friday, November 3.

Yesterday Paul McCartney himself announced the release of the song in which old John Lennon recordings have been used. “There it was, John’s voice, clear and crystalline. It’s quite exciting. “We all played on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording,” McCartney said in a statement.

YOU CAN SEE: The Beatles: together again thanks to artificial intelligence

The musician has detailed in an interview with the BBC that it has been used artificial intelligence (AI) to “extract” Lennon’s performance from the original demo, whose sound was so poor that the remaining band members had given up using it for decades.

The song will also be included in the new reissue of the Red Album and Blue Album, the compilations of the quartet’s best songs originally released in 1973. “That in 2023 we will still be working on music by The Beatles and about to release a new one.” song that the public hasn’t heard, I think it’s quite exciting,” said McCartney.

Ringo Starr, the other survivor of the group, stated, for his part, that “it was the closest we will ever get to having him (John) back in the room, so it was very exciting for all of us.” “It was like John was there,” he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Beatlemania’ was experienced with audiences of all ages

‘Now and Then’ was written by Lennon after The Beatles broke up in 1970 and their initial recordings have circulated unofficially for years.

After the death of the musician, murdered in New York in December 1980, his widow, Yoko Onogave the song to McCartney on a tape titled ‘For Paul’, which also contained early versions of ‘Free as a Bird’ and ‘Real Love’.

The remaining members of the band used these last two demos to publish two singles, in 1995 and 1996, within the Anthology album.

#Beatles