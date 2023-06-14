It is “the last song” of the Beatlessaid Paul McCartney. With the help of artificial intelligence, he has managed to have an unpublished song by the legendary English band released worldwide soon, which includes the voice of John Lennon. This was confirmed by the ex-Beatle in an interview with the ‘Today’ program on Radio 4 of the BBC. “We just finished it and it will be released this year”advertisement.

The technology was used to ‘extract’ Lennon’s voice from a demo recorded on the piano in his apartment in NY. “We took the voice and got it pure through AI. We were then able to mix it, as is normally done. This gives you some freedom.”

Although McCartney did not reveal what song it is, the European press has a clue. “It would be ‘Now and Then’”, says El País. The recording of the voice of the murdered musician in 1980 was delivered by yoko ono. “Lennon’s widow gave the demo to McCartney a year ago. It was one of several songs contained on a cassette labeled ‘For Paul’ that Lennon produced shortly before his death,” says BBC.

YOU CAN SEE: Neither Christian Yaipén nor Deyvis Orosco: this is the most popular cumbia singer in Peru, according to ChatGPT

Paul McCartney has not yet revealed what song it would be, but the press indicates that it could be “Now and Then”. Photo: The Republic

It should be noted that two of those songs (‘Free as a bird’ and ‘Real love’) were published in 1995 and 1996. The track suggests that the band had already tried to record ‘Now and then’, but the project was rejected. George Harrison had called the song “garbage”, as he stated McCartney in an interview with Q Magazine. “It didn’t have a good title and needed more work, but it was a beautiful verse that John sang. George didn’t like The Beatles, being Democrats. We didn’t do it.”

“A bit of fear”

The Beatles also returned with the documentary get back, directed by Peter Jackson, and by reflecting the last sessions of The Beatles before separating, he dabbled in this technology. “The same process enabled McCartney to do a ‘duet’ with Lennon on his recent tour and create new surround sound mixes of The Beatles’ Revolver album last year,” the BBC explains.

For the production, dialogue editor Emile de Rey programmed the computers to recognize the voices of all four Beatles. For the musician, artificial intelligence has now helped him achieve a goal, but he is still “worrying” at the same time. “I don’t surf the internet much, but people say to me, ‘Oh yeah, there’s a track where John sings my songs’; and it’s just because of the AI, you know?’” he told the British outlet. “It’s a bit scary, but it’s also exciting because it’s the future. We’ll have to see where it goes,” he added.

#Beatles #artificial #intelligence